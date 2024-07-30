Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

At least sixteen nurses have taken their own lives while under investigation by the UK’s scandal-hit nursing regulator, it has been revealed.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council has faced criticism after a review found its “toxic” culture was putting the public and those it regulates at risk.

The review, prompted by The Independent’s investigations of whistleblower claims and led by former public prosecutor Nazir Afzal KC, revealed that in the last year, six nurses took their own lives while under investigation.

It warned long delays by the regulator were “leaving people in limbo”, with investigations taking years to conclude.

Now, following questions by The Independent to its board, the NMC has revealed that since 2018 at least 16 nurses have taken their own lives. It cannot be confirmed whether the suicides were directly linked to investigations.

Staff on an NHS ward in London (Jeff Moore/PA) ( PA Archive )

This month an inquest is due to take place into the death of one registrant who was facing an investigation.

During the board meeting on Wednesday, interim chief executive Helen Harriman said: “We offer our sincerest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of anyone who has died by suicide while under or having concluded a fitness to practice investigation.

“[We] will also engage with any coroner's inquests that take place to support their inquiries, and we will always seek to identify any learnings for us as an organisation from the coroner's findings as to how we can continue to improve our processes to minimise the impact on people. We'll respond to any concerns or issues raised with us by individuals or organisations, and we'll take those concerns very seriously.”

The organisation’s chair, David Warren, revealed at the board meeting that he had been directly copied into whistleblowing concerns before the regulator commissioned two independent inquiries last year.

The chair confirmed he does not intend to step down following questions from the public over his position.

He said: “I'm not going to stand down as chair of the NMC. I think, firstly, it is important that there should be stability and continuity in the leadership of the organisation as we tackle the very difficult issues which have been identified by the Nazir Afzal (report)...

“I think that continuity is best served by me as chair and the council remaining in place to oversee the processes which we are setting in train.

“I've talked about accountability in this and that accountability for me is key to understanding what went wrong and how we can ensure that this never happens again. That is a process of self-reflection which I've urged all my council colleagues to engage in.

“It is important that we not only understand how we could have avoided this but that we share that understanding more widely.”

Earlier this month dozens of nurses and midwives staged a protest outside the NMC offices over its regulation processes.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.