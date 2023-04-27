Nurses forced to cut strike short after High Court ruling

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This weekend’s nurses’ strike will be cut short after the High Court ruled plans were partly unlawful.

The Royal College of Nursing had planned to finish the strike at 8pm on May 2, but will now end the walkout at midnight on May 1 - eight hours earlier - after the government brought action against the union.

Health secretary Steve Barclay said he had been forced to bring the action after NHS Employers, which represents hospitals, had asked him to check the legality of the walkout because the organisation believed the strike mandate ran out on May 1.

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice following the ruling, RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said it was the “darkest day” of the dispute so far.

“They (the government) have won their legal [action] today. But what this has led to is they have lost nursing and they’ve lost the public,” she said. “They’ve taken the most trusted profession through the courts, by the least trusted people.

“And what a day for nursing. What a day for patients. And what an indictment on this government to do this to the very people that have held this NHS together, not just through the pandemic, but an NHS that has been run into the ground and in crisis, caused by this government.”

She said nurses would not do anything illegal, meaning the strike would end early.

Following the hearing, Downing Street said it was “regrettable” the government had to take legal action against the RCN.

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “I think, firstly, it is obviously regrettable that it had to come to court action in the first instance.

“The government never wanted to take this to court. We did indeed try every possible way to avoid a court case.

“The NHS presented the RCN with clear legal evidence that their planned strike for May 2 was unlawful. We asked them to call it off. The RCN refused. That’s why the NHS asked the government to intervene and seek the view of the court.

“Late yesterday, Steve Barclay wrote the RCN, to Pat Cullen again, and asked them to call off their final day of the strike given we were confident that it was not legal, they refused again.”

The RCN will continue with its strike this weekend. The union is not allowing for any services to be exempt, meaning nurses in A&E and critical care may walk out.

According to reports in the Health Service Journal, Cambridge University Hospital officials warned staff it would only have “one nurse per ward” amid severe shortages during the strike.

Despite concerns over safety from the NHS, multiple hospital chiefs told The Independent this week they were not consulted about the legal action and suggested it was unhelpful.

In response to the action, one chief executive said: “I received no approach for an opinion over the legal challenge. It’s unnecessary saber rattling. There should be some good old fashioned 1970s style negotiations instead of this public willy waggling.”

Several chief nurses also said they were not consulted, with one warning the action “misses the point.”

Another told The Independent: “The Government should be spending time negotiating, not taking the RCN through the courts. All it will do is stiffen the resolve of nurses for the next ballot.”

If no new pay deal is agreed ahead of the strike this weekend, the RCN will have to re-ballot members to gain a new mandate for any further walk-outs this year.

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, said: “The RCN could and should have resolved this significant issue of the legality of its strike sooner.

“More than a week ago now NHS Employers approached the RCN to query whether its mandate for strike action expired at midnight on May 1 2023, and not the May 2 they had appeared to suggest.

“The RCN vigorously rejected our assertion and we were left with no choice but to ask the Secretary of State to seek the view of the courts.

“Clarity has now been achieved, not least for RCN members, and the judge has confirmed the position we set out last week: any strike action occurring on May 2 would be illegal.”

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, urged the RCN and government to negotiate after six months of strike action, including by junior doctors, led to the cancellation of 530,000 patient appointments.

He said: “Nobody in the NHS wants more strikes ratcheting up already severe pressure on services, including chronic staff shortages.

“The shortened RCN strike, due to start on Sunday evening, for the first time includes nursing staff in emergency departments, intensive care and cancer care, posing unprecedented risks and challenges for trust leaders and staff who will pull out all the stops to minimise disruption and keep patients safe.”