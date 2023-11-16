Nursing watchdog to miss target to cut soaring complaints backlog

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nursing watchdog will miss its target to tackle a 5,500-case backlog of complaints as referrals hit a record high.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council NMC has admitted it won’t hit its pledge to cut the number of unresolved complaints against nurses and midwives to 4,000 by March 2024.

The news comes as it faces questions over the way it handles complaints after The Independent revealed a slew of serious allegations, including poor investigations that have led to fears of rouge nursing going unchecked.

This newspaper’s exposes have prompted two independent reviews being chaired by a top barrister, Ijeoma Omambala KC, and a third into its wider culture.

Details of the first two reviews have been revealed for the first time and will look at:

The NMC’s response to whistleblower concerns, including whether they were treated fairly and whether it acted fairly and reasonably

Any evidence of cultural issues which may have impacted the NMC’s response to whistleblowing

Whether concerns raised are substantiated and indicate a decision-making process by the NMC which is insufficient in protecting the public

Evidence of shortcomings in guidance and training

The senior whistleblower whose evidence prompted the review said: “The NMC has refused to change its approach to the investigations into my whistleblowing concerns to allow me to share and explain my evidence without fear of reprisal. I don’t think it is possible to draw safe conclusions about either how I have been treated or the impact of our culture on case work from reviewing only 13 of our current 5,500 open cases, and 6 closed cases and a selection of my emails.”

Andrea Sutcliffe, chief executive for the NMC said the reviews would help the watchdog learn lessons.

Andrea Sutcliffe called for legislation reform to maintain the public confidence (NMC)

“We’ll be transparent about the findings, and about any actions we need to take forward to protect people’s safety,” she said.

This September, the NMC received 578 new referrals – an increase of 116 new cases in a single month – the highest on record.

In its latest board reports, the NMC said the The Independent’s reporting had highlighted the “intense pressure” felt by its teams.

“It has been apparent for some time now that our teams are under pressure and issues around workload have been coming through in our staff surveys, especially strongly this year.

“We have not been passive in this space and through our improvement work we have made changes to process, improved management support in key areas and have reduced the caseload in several areas of the business. However, it is clear there is more for us to do and the pressure of workload is keenly felt by people in all teams and at all levels.”

Ms Sutcliffe, said in relation to the backlog: “Our number one priority is protecting the public by reaching the right decisions in fitness to practise as swiftly and safely as possible. Our high caseload affects our ability to do this. In September we received the largest number of monthly referrals in five years.”

An independent audit of decision making by the NMCs Fitness to Practice teams which is also expected to be finished in 2024. This came after it changed its guidance on referrals which it said was responsible for an increase in the proportion being rejected at screening.

However, the NMC said a review of 50 of its cases, carried out in 2022, identified no major concerns.