Obese patients cost NHS double the amount of healthy people

Obese patients cost the NHS double the amount that people who are a healthy weight do, a landmark new study has revealed.

One million patients who were a healthy weight cost the NHS £638 on average in 2019, the research found. Meanwhile, £1,375 was spent per year on morbidly obese patients with a body mass index (BMI) of more than 40.

Experts warned the future viability of the NHS relies on combatting increasing obesity as it was leading to record levels of long-term sickness.

The research, presented at the European Congress of Obesity in Dublin, is the first to show how NHS spending varies depending on a patient’s weight.

It studied the health records of 2.4 million adults in northwest London with a view to finding out how much they cost each year when it comes to hospital admissions, GP appointments and prescriptions.

The findings showed a staggering rise in spending on heavier patients because they develop obesity-related conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Dr Jonathan Pearson-Stuttard, of Imperial College London, who is head of health analytics at the consultancy Lane Clark & Peacock, led the research, telling The Times: “As weight increases through the BMI categories — from healthy to overweight to obese — costs increase and use of healthcare resources increase. People collect more and more obesity-related conditions over time. Not only is that impacting individual health but also costs to the NHS and the economic workforce.

“By far the biggest cost to the NHS is hospital admissions. We know obesity can cause a range of hospitalisations, including heart attacks and stroke. It also increases the risk of cancers.”

Just over a third of adults in England, 36 per cent, are a healthy weight, while 38 per cent are overweight and a further 26 per cent are obese. This suggests the NHS would save an estimated £13.7 billion a year if all were a healthy weight - nearly one tenth of its whole budget.

NHS bosses said this showed there is a need for “wider societal action” to combat obesity, with ministers facing criticism for delaying policies, such as a ban on junk food advertising.

Pearson-Stuttard said: “We should try to prevent obesity from setting in but there are already 30 million people living with being overweight or obese in the UK who need help. Preventing someone who is in obesity class 1 (BMI 30-35) from moving to obesity class 2 (BMI 35-40), would clearly have health benefits and reduce costs.

“Two of the biggest challenges for the UK economy are reducing demand on the health system and increasing economic productivity. Tackling obesity could really move the needle on both of these. People with obesity have quite predictable complications but if you can control their weight and the risk of conditions, you will dramatically reduce demand for healthcare services.”

With a record 2.6 million people off work due to long-term sickness, he said obesity-related diseases were causing a massive increase in economic inactivity.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, the national medical director of NHS England, commented on the research: “The evidence is clear that those who are a healthy weight are less likely to develop long-term heath conditions such as type 2 diabetes, experience joint problems or be diagnosed with some common forms of cancers.

“That is why, among other interventions, the NHS has rolled out a digital weight management programme, which has already helped over 200,000 people living with obesity to take action to eat healthily and to move more, but the need for wider societal action on obesity is clear.”