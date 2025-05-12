Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Is your job silently killing you?

Whether you work from home or in an office, sitting for hours at a time every day can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, weight gain, and other negative health impacts.

But, how much sitting is too much sitting, and what other aspects should employees monitor to stay healthy and please their employers?

Here’s what you need to know...

Sitting is the enemy

In office jobs, there’s likely no choice without a standing desk: sitting is inevitable. On average, the Heart Foundation says adults spend more than half of their day sitting.

However, adults should be aware of how much time they spend in a sedentary position.

To offset these effects, doctors recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity a week. But, even lighter intensity activities can be beneficial.

“Light-intensity physical activity can include vacuuming, sweeping the floor, washing the car, leisure strolling, stretching, or playing catch,” Steven Hooker, the dean of San Diego State University’s College of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.

open image in gallery Is your desk job silently killing you? Sitting can be linked to disease and spinal damage ( Getty Images/iStock )

Good posture is your friend

Poor posture and workplace ergonomics can damage the spinal structure, according to UCLA Health.

“Sitting in a slouched position can overstretch the spinal ligaments and strain the spinal discs,” it said.

But, there’s a way to help alleviate pain from bad posture. Put your upper arms parallel to your spine, check that you can easily slide your fingers under your thigh at the front of the chair, ensure the armrest slightly lifts your arms at the shoulder, press your butt against the back of the air, and pass your clenched fist between the back of your calf and the front of your chair to make sure the chair isn’t too deep.

Lastly, make sure your gaze is where it needs to be.

“Close your eyes while sitting comfortably with your head facing forward. Slowly open your eyes. Your gaze should be aimed at the center of your computer screen,” UCLA Health said.

Close those peepers

The average American worker spends seven hours a day on the computer, according to the American Optometric Association.

While using devices will likely not damage your eyes permanently, staring at screens for too long can come with some unfortunate consequences.

The screens can decrease your blink rate, leaving you susceptible to dry eyes. This risk increases as we age, according to Nebraska Medicine’s Dr. Ana Morales.

Tears drops and adjustments to monitors can help alleviate eye stress.

But, prolonged use may continue to affect users’ visual abilities, blurring their vision, even after stopping work at a computer.

“If nothing is done to address the cause of the problem, the symptoms will continue to recur and perhaps worsen with future digital screen use,” the association said.

open image in gallery Taking a deep breath can help alleviate stress. Try breathing in through the nose and out through the mouth ( Getty Images/iStock )

Take a deep breath

Workplace stress contributes to at least 120,000 deaths each year, according to Stanford University professors.

“The deaths are comparable to the fourth- and fifth-largest causes of death in the country — heart disease and accidents,” said the school’s Stefanos Zenios, a professor of operations, information, and technology. “It’s more than deaths from diabetes, Alzheimer’s, or influenza.”

Researchers at Indiana University have found that work stressors are more likely to cause depression and death as a result of jobs in which workers have little control. Chronic stress can age people faster, Yale researchers say.

So, what’s an employee to do?

Follow a breathing technique for short-term stress release, but remember to take care of yourself; eat healthy, prioritize good recovery activities, establish boundaries, and see friends and family.

“Socializing and spending time with loved ones is an important part of our mental health, and failing to do so can lead to isolation and loneliness, which can worsen depression and anxiety,” Dr. Danielle Qing, an internal medicine specialist at Mount Sinai, told The New York Post.