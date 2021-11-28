Omicron: Third case of Covid variant detected in UK
Case detected in person who visited London but since left country
Tom Batchelor
Sunday 28 November 2021 16:23 comments
A third case of the Omicron Covid variant has been confirmed in Britain, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.
Officials said the case was detected in a person who visited London but has since left the country.
UKHSA confirmed the individual had links to travel in southern Africa and had since been in the central London borough of Westminster.

