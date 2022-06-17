Long Covid risk ‘lower from Omicron compared to Delta’
‘One in 23 people who catch Covid go on to have symptoms for more than four weeks,’ researcher says
Long Covid is less likely to be caused by Omicron than Delta, new research has suggested.
During the Omicron wave, the chances of having long Covid were between 20 per cent and 50 per cent lower compared to when cases of the Delta variant spiked, the study found - depending on age and time since vaccination.
Researchers from King’s College London used data from the Zoe Covid Symptom study to conduct the analysis.
Lead author Dr Claire Steves, from King’s College London, said: “The Omicron variant appears substantially less likely to cause long Covid than previous variants but still one in 23 people who catch Covid-19 go on to have symptoms for more than four weeks.
“Given the numbers of people affected it’s important that we continue to support them at work, at home and within the NHS.”
The analysis showed that 4.4 per cent of Omicron cases were long Covid, compared to 10.8 per cent of Delta cases.
However, the absolute number of people who had long Covid was higher in the Omicron period because of the vast numbers infected with the variant from December 2021 to February 2022.
The Office for National Statistics estimates the number of people with long Covid actually increased from 1.3 million in January 2022 to 2 million as of May 1, 2022.
Long Covid is defined by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) guidelines as having new or ongoing symptoms four weeks or more after the start of disease.
Symptoms can include fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of concentration and joint pain. As well as affecting day-to-day activities, for some people the condition can be severely limiting.
The study identified 56,003 UK adults who tested positive between December 20 last year and March 9 this year, when Omicron was the dominant strain.
Researchers compared these to 41,361 cases first testing positive between June 1 and November 27 last year, when the Delta was the dominant variant.
The analysis is published in a letter to The Lancet.
