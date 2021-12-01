Omicron: Nine new cases found across England, bringing UK total to 32

Sam Hancock
Wednesday 01 December 2021 15:53
(Independent)

Nine new cases of the omicron Covid variant have been detected across England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said, bringing the nation’s total to 22.

In addition to 10 instances now also confirmed in Scotland, the UK’s total currently stands at 32, with Wales and Northern Ireland yet to record a single case of the new strain.

The nine cases on Wednesday were found in London, the southeast, the northwest, east Midlands and the east of England, according to UKHSA.

Those who tested positive and their contacts are already isolating, the agency added, with investigations underway to establish if there are any links to travel to southern Africa – as with previous cases.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of UKHSA, said in a statement: “It is very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days, as we are seeing in other countries globally and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing.

“That’s why it’s critical that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately.”

It comes after a warning on Tuesday, by vaccines and public health minister Maggie Throup, who told MPs in the House of Commons officials were expecting to find more cases of omicron in the coming days.

