Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Mothballing’ Oxfordshire vaccine centre a mistake, former adviser says

The vaccine manufacturing and innovation centre was sold to US drugs firm Catelant in 2022.

Nilima Marshall
Wednesday 28 February 2024 16:29
The £200 million vaccine manufacturing and innovation centre was set up in 2017 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The £200 million vaccine manufacturing and innovation centre was set up in 2017 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

The “mothballing” of a government-funded vaccine manufacturing centre that was sold to a private pharmaceutical company has been described as a “mistake”.

The £200 million vaccine manufacturing and innovation centre (VMIC) was set up in 2017 in Harwell, Oxfordshire, as a not-for-profit company with the aim of combining vaccine research and manufacturing in one place.

It was sold to US-based Catelant in 2022 before its construction was finished, with campaigners raising concerns about the sale to a profit-making business.

Catelant later announced it was delaying the project, leading to renewed fears about the UK’s future vaccine-manufacturing capabilities.

Ian McCubbin, former industry adviser at the UK’s vaccine taskforce, told MPs at the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee: “I think (mothballing) it probably was a mistake, but the reason I think it was sold was the facility had got bigger.

“It was very, very expensive to run.

“What do you do with a facility that’s expensive to run but you’re actually not doing anything (for) a pandemic?”

He added: “If that facility was in place, not only physically we’d be able to do more work, but it would have a nucleus around which other expertise could gather and I could not overestimate how important that is in a community to make things work.

“So, from a straightforward pandemic preparedness point of view, that is a mistake.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in