Popular diabetes and obesity drugs also protect kidneys, study suggests

Popular diabetes and obesity drugs could also help to protect the kidneys, a new study has suggested.

The findings indicate the medications might reduce the risk of kidney deterioration and failure, regardless of whether or not somebody has diabetes.

According to the research, the combined reduction in the risk of kidney failure, worsening kidney function and death due to kidney disease was 19%.

Called GLP-1 receptor agonists, the drugs mimic the action of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1, which stimulates insulin production and lowers blood sugar levels, and were originally developed to treat diabetes.

More recently, they have emerged as effective treatments for obesity, slowing digestion, increasing feelings of fullness and reducing hunger.

This is the first study to show a clear benefit of GLP-1 receptor agonists on kidney failure or end-stage kidney disease Professor Sunil Badve

Lead author Professor Sunil Badve, professorial fellow at The George Institute for Global Health and UNSW Sydney, said the study expanded current knowledge about the drugs in key areas, including benefits in people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), and in people with and without diabetes.

He said: “This is the first study to show a clear benefit of GLP-1 receptor agonists on kidney failure or end-stage kidney disease, suggesting they have a key role in kidney-protective and heart-protective treatment for patients with common medical conditions like type 2 diabetes, overweight or obesity with cardiovascular disease, or CKD.

“These results are particularly important for patients with chronic kidney disease.

“It is a progressive condition eventually leading to kidney failure requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation, and is associated with premature death, mostly from heart disease. It has a significant impact on patients’ quality of life and incurs substantial healthcare costs.”

For the study, published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, researchers conducted an analysis of 11 large-scale clinical trials of GLP-1 receptor agonists involving a total of 85,373 people.

Seven different GLP-1 receptor agonists were investigated among the trials, including semaglutide (also known as Ozempic or Wegovy), dulaglutide (Trulicity) and liraglutide (Victoza).

The results showed that compared to dummy drugs, GLP-1 receptor agonists reduced the risk of kidney failure by 16% and the worsening of kidney function by 22%.

The analysis also confirmed previous findings that the drugs protect heart health, with a 14% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack, and non-fatal stroke, compared to the dummy drug.

Death by any cause was 13% lower among patients treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Professor Vlado Perkovic, professorial fellow at The George Institute, Provost at UNSW Sydney and senior author on the study, said: “This research shows that GLP-1 receptor agonists could play an important role in addressing the global burden of non-communicable diseases.

“Our study will have a major impact on clinical guidelines for the management of chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease in people with and without diabetes.

“More work is now needed to implement the results of this study into clinical practice and improve access to GLP-1 receptor agonists to people who will benefit from them.”