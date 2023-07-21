Clinics told to stop prescribing medicines as weight loss drug hits diabetes supply

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A government alert has been sent to private weight-loss clinics instructing them to stop prescribing slimming injections as “very limited, intermittent supplies” are putting the lives of diabetes patients in danger.

The national patient safety alert was sent to both NHS and private healthcare providers by the Department of Health and Social Care, warning of shortages to glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) - including semaglutide (Ozempic), dulaglutide, liraglutide and exenatide - which are used to treat diabetes.

Saxenda is a form of liraglutide, which is licensed in the UK to be used to manage weight alongside improvements to diet and physical activity, while semaglutide is licensed to treat obesity under the brand name Wegovy. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Clarkson are among those who use the slimming injections.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Clarkson are among those who use the slimming injections (PA Wire)

The alert warns the shortages have “serious clinical implications” for diabetes patients, with supplies not expected to stabilise to meet market demand until at least mid-2024. It adds Saxenda will not be available until then.

It says: "The supply issues have been caused by an increase in demand for these products for licensed and off-label indications. The off-label use of these agents for the management of obesity is strongly discouraged. Existing stock must be conserved for use in patients with diabetes."

Those with diabetes are facing an increased risk of complications, such as heart attacks and the life-threatening issue diabetic ketoacidosis.

The alert tells clinicians and prescribers of GLP-1 RAs to only prescribe the medications for their licensed indications, with patients not to start on the drugs until supplies have stabilised, calling into question government plans to give semaglutide to obese patients via GP surgeries.

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, the chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, told The Telegraph: "This is concerning for diabetic patients for weeks we have been asking that the off-label use of Ozempic for weight loss should be stopped to ensure there are enough supplies for diabetic patients.

Semaglutide (ozempic) is licensed to treat obesity under the brand name Wegovy (Getty Images)

"Many private clinics are continuing to use Ozempic, some still are. The officials should have issued strong advice against the off-label use of these products as soon as we pharmacists alerted them about supply challenges."

Describing the ongoing shortages as disappointing, Esther Walden, deputy head of care at Diabetes UK, said: "While we understand that off-label prescribing can be beneficial in some circumstances, we cannot support it when it is directly contributing to ongoing shortages for those people living with type 2 diabetes ... These shortages have serious clinical implications in the management of patients with type 2 diabetes, both on physical and mental well-being, and existing stock must be conserved for their use." She said that patients should be reassured that alternative treatments were available.

The Department of Health and Social Care said: "We expect all providers of healthcare services, whether NHS or private, and all those with responsibility for prescribing to take appropriate account of national guidance.

"The guidance is clear that these medicines should only be prescribed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes ... Medicines which are solely licensed to treat type 2 diabetes should not be routinely prescribed for weight loss."