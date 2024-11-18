Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A new breakthrough could prevent the key side effects of popular weight loss drugs such as Ozempic.

The drugs also improve kidney function, reduce the risk of fatal heart attacks, and are linked to protection against conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, but many people stop taking them because of common side effects such as nausea and vomiting.

Now a new weight loss drug target may help reduce appetite and burn calories without causing sickness.

The discovery could lead to a new treatment for millions of people with both obesity and type 2 diabetes who do not respond well to current treatments, according to experts.

Millions of people across the world benefit from weight loss drugs such as Ozempic based on the hormone GLP-1.

In the new study scientists from the University of Copenhagen describe a powerful new drug candidate that lowers appetite without loss of muscle mass or unpleasant side effects.

Unlike treatments that are currently available, the drug improves insulin sensitivity and increases energy expenditure, the capacity of the body to burn calories.

In the new study, published in the Nature journal, scientists tested the effect of activating a molecule, a target, called the Neurokinin 2 Receptor (NK2R) in mice.

open image in gallery A box of Ozempic made by Novo Nordisk is seen at a pharmacy in London, ( REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo )

They identified the receptor through genetic screening that suggested it played a role in maintaining energy balance and glucose control.

The researchers found that not only did activating the receptor safely increase calorie-burning, but it also lowered appetite without any signs of nausea.

Further studies in primates with type 2 diabetes and obesity showed that activating the receptor lowered body weight and reversed their diabetes by increasing insulin sensitivity and lowering blood sugar, triglycerides, and cholesterol.

Associate Professor Zach Gerhart-Hines from the NNF Foundation Centre for Basic Metabolic Research (CBMR) at the University of Copenhagen said: “While GLP-1-based therapies have revolutionised patient care for obesity and type 2 diabetes, safely harnessing energy expenditure and controlling appetite without nausea remain two holy grails in this field.

“By addressing these needs, we believe our discovery will propel current approaches to make more tolerable, effective treatments accessible to millions more individuals.”

PhD Student Frederike Sass from CBMR at the University of Copenhagen, and first author of the study, said: “One of the biggest hurdles in drug development is translation between mice and humans.

“This is why we were excited that the benefits of NK2R agonism translated to diabetic and obese nonhuman primates, which represents a big step towards clinical translation.”