Ozempic might not work for you if you eat your feelings, researchers say

Ozempic might not work as well for people who eat their feelings, according to Japanese researchers.

Emotional eaters are less likely to lose pounds on the popular weight loss drug, they said Wednesday.

The reason behind these preliminary findings remains largely mysterious, but Gifu University’s Dr. Takehiro Kato has a theory.

“One possible explanation is that emotional eating is more strongly influenced by psychological factors which may not be directly addressed by GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy,” he said, noting that people with tendencies to emotionally eat might require additional psychological support.

While people reported more restrained eating behavior after three months of taking the drug, the researchers found that emotional eating tendencies would return after just a year.

open image in gallery The findings could have implications for millions of Americans taking the Novo Nordisk drug to help lose weight and stay healthy ( Getty Images/iStock )

Individuals who overeat responding to delicious-looking food, instead of unruly emotions, were most likely to lose weight and keep it off long term, the researchers said. They noted that more research is needed to better understand why that’s the case.

The European drugmaker did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment on the matter.

The findings could have implications for millions of Americans taking the Novo Nordisk drug to help lose weight and stay healthy. One in eight Americans have tried Ozempic and other weight loss drugs, according to past research. They’ve worked for many people, and helped to stabilize blood sugar.

More than 100 million Americans suffer from obesity, which increases risks of cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and stroke.

Obesity has been tied to emotional eating, which can be a way to suppress negative emotions, such as anger, fear, boredom, sadness, and loneliness, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The chronic condition was also linked to stress-related eating in a study of more than 5,000 people in Finland. And another international study found emotional eating was more common in obese individuals.

open image in gallery Emotional eating has been tied to obesity, a chronic condition plaguing millions of Americans ( Getty Images )

Of course, Americans have different eating habits from the 92 Japanese patients with type 2 diabetes included in the study. For example, the U.S. diet contains the most ultraprocessed food, which has been shown to harm reproductive and heart health, and lead to an increased risk of premature death.

To stop emotional eating, doctors recommend exercising, which can blunt some of the negative effects of stress and raise levels of “feel-good” chemicals called endorphins.

Meditation may also help people make more mindful choices and reach for foods that are lower in sugar or unhealthy fats.

Fighting boredom can stop harmful snacking during the day. Going on a walk, watching a movie, or playing with a pet is a fun alternative to keep your mind off food.