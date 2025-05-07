Are ‘Ozempic feet’ real? Here’s what to know
Saggy skin on the feet may be caused by multiple conditions. Are weight loss drugs responsible for yours?
People taking Ozempic and other popular GLP-1 weight loss drugs may expect to feel nausea or stomach pain. But, there’s yet another unexpected side effect of the medications that may lead to some confusion.
It’s been nicknamed “Ozempic feet,” when those shedding pounds on the injectable drugs find that the skin on their feet is sagging.
The focus on foot-related side effect appears to have started on social media, according to Heath, with users speculating that the appearance of Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey’s feet changed as a result of the jabs.
Ozempic-maker Novo Nordisk did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.
But, are they real? Here’s what to know...
Physicians say ‘yes’
Doctors say the medications can alter the appearance of our feet.
Other signs are visible veins and tendons, Dr. Scott Isaacs, president of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, told Health.
“The underlying mechanism is that when fat is lost quickly, the skin’s natural elasticity may not be able to keep up,” he said.
Age and genetics can contribute to those changes, which may also be seen in peoples’ hands.
“As the heart becomes less taxed with extra weight, the water retention decreases, and the substructures of the foot (veins, tendons, bones) often become more visible,” Dr. Barry Weintraub, a New York-based board certified plastic surgeon, told the Daily Mail.
How concerned should I be?
Well, there can be painful effects and people may feel like they are walking on bone.
“The feet’s fat pads act as natural shock absorbers, and the rapid loss of tissue can leave the skin in the foot lax and unsupported,” said Isaacs.
That pain can lead you to walk abnormally and increase the risk of exacerbating or developing other conditions. It could also potentially lead to a change in a person’s gait, according to Isaacs.
Sagging skin can also be caused by pregnancy, aging, illness, and sun exposure.
So, what do you do to avoid this?
Isaacs said there’s no sure way to prevent “Ozempic feet,” but that gradual weight loss can give the skin more time to adapt.
Wearing supportive footwear and inspecting the feet for any changes in appearance can help.
Notably, people taking these drugs for diabetes are at risk for other foot-related maladies.
Also, remember to drink water.
“Staying well-hydrated is also important, as it helps maintain skin elasticity and prevents dryness or cracking that can worsen foot discomfort,” he said.
