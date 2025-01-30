World-first warning system launched in UK in bid to stop future pandemics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A world-first genetic warning system to stop future pandemics has been launched in the UK.

The surveillance programme, run by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), will see experts rapidly checking NHS samples for pathogens that could lead to serious outbreaks.

It is thought it could also stop emerging diseases.

Experts believe if such a system had been around pre-Covid-19, the virus would have been spotted much more quickly and there would have been early signs it was taking root in the UK.

Traditionally, genomic methods rely on scientists or medics knowing what virus or bacteria they are looking for when they test a swab sample.

But a more detailed method – known as metagenomics – means they do not need to know what the pathogen is, and they can test samples to find new ones.

All this information is also now being fed to the UKHSA at a national level, bringing together samples from NHS hospitals across England to spot trends and emerging clusters of disease.

By significantly improving the identification of new outbreaks as well as enabling the source of an outbreak to be better understood, the UKHSA said predictions could also be made about the effectiveness of potential treatments, and any concerning mutations could be identified.

Professor Susan Hopkins, UKHSA chief medical adviser, said: “Genomics has been a crucial aspect of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic from the very start, and the UK’s enormous technical expertise in this area has allowed us to play a leading role in the identification and analysis of Covid-19 variants as they emerge.”

open image in gallery A new surveillance system has been launched to track new pathogens (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Archive )

She said the new mSCAPE programme will allow “us to use the UK’s leading genomics capability to conduct community surveillance… for the first time anywhere in the world” and use the data to improve health globally.

She added: “This is a hugely exciting development which will increase our ability to respond at speed to new and emerging pathogens and will help to ensure that we are as prepared as possible to act quickly and effectively to protect the public from future threats.”

Professor Dame Sue Hill, chief scientific officer for NHS England and senior responsible officer for NHS Genomics, said: “Genomics is revolutionising the way we predict, prevent, diagnose and treat illness – whether it’s diagnosing rare conditions in children more quickly, helping personalise cancer treatments to make them more effective, or identifying people at greater risk from kidney disease.

“The mSCAPE programme is another great example of how the UK is leading the world in this field.”