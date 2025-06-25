Patient death at London hospital linked to cyber attack on NHS

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death of a patient has been linked to a cyber-attack on the NHS last year.

Cyber criminals attacked two major NHS trusts causing more than 1,000 cancer treatment delays, 2,000 outpatient appointments to be cancelled and more than 1,000 operations postponed.

King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said on Wednesday; a patient died during the cyber attack as a result of a long wait time for blood test results.

“One patient sadly died unexpectedly during the cyber-attack. As is standard practice when this happens, we undertook a detailed review of their care,” the trust said in a statement.

“The patient safety incident investigation identified a number of contributing factors that led to the patient’s death.

open image in gallery The cyber attack on the pathology service meant the NHS Trusts in the area were unable to do work involving transfusions or blood matching ( Getty/iStock )

“This included a long wait for a blood test result due to the cyber-attack impacting pathology services at the time.

“We have met with the patient’s family, and shared the findings of the safety investigation with them.”

Synnovis, which offers a range of pathology services, including diagnostics, testing, and digital pathology in southeast London, was the victim of the ransomware attack, understood to be carried out by the Russian group Qilin.

Guy's and St Thomas', King's College and Lewisham and Greenwich hospitals were all affected by the attack on June 3 last year. Primary care across six boroughs and two mental health trusts were also impacted.

Without this pathology service the NHS Trusts in the area were unable to do work involving transfusions or blood matching. Instead, they had to use O-type blood for everyone – the universal blood type.

However, this then resulted in a national shortage of O-type blood supplies, NHS England explained.

Synnovis also revealed it had to cancel testing for 20,000 blood samples across 13,5000 patients received as it could not test them, so samples “degraded”. As a result, the samples were destroyed, and patients had to rebook tests.

Sensitive data stolen from an NHS provider in the cyber-attack was also allegedly published online.

According to the BBC, the cyber criminal group shared almost 400GB of data – including patient names, dates of birth, NHS numbers and descriptions of blood tests – on its darknet site and Telegram channel.

Spreadsheets containing financial arrangements between hospitals and GP services and Synnovis were also published.