Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

FDA says drug combination is not recommended for people with severe kidney and liver disease

Vishwam Sankaran
Monday 27 December 2021 05:40
Comments
<p>Virus Outbreak Treatment Explainer</p>

Virus Outbreak Treatment Explainer

(Pfizer)

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.

Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near 90 per cent efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients.

Merck’s antiviral pill Molnupiravir, reportedly less efficacious than Pfizer’s, is restricted for use only in adults when other authorised treatments such as monoclonal antibodies are inaccessible or are not “clinically appropriate.”

Both Pfizer’s and Merck’s antiviral pills aren’t authorised for people already hospitalised with Covid-19, and are to be taken as soon as a person feels symptoms.

Recommended

Molnupiravir is not authorised for children as it may interfere with bone growth and is also not recommended for pregnant women due to potential birth defect possibilities.

In a new fact sheet, the FDA has issued a list of medications that should not be taken along with the Paxlovid cocktail.

It says the drug combination is not recommended for people with severe kidney and liver disease as one of the drugs in the antiviral cocktail may cause severe consequences with widely-used medications such as statins and antidepressants.

Ritonavir — one of the drugs part of the Paxlovid cocktail — has been shown to suppress a liver enzyme called CYP3A, which breaks down many medications, including nirmatrelvir, helping retain the antiviral in the body at therapeutic levels for longer durations.

However, experts caution that this effect may boost other co-administered drugs to toxic levels. “Therefore, caution should be exercised when administering Paxlovid to patients with pre-existing liver diseases, liver enzyme abnormalities, or hepatitis,” the FDA noted.

Since one of the drugs in the combination, ritonavir, is also an HIV-1 enzyme inhibitor, experts caution Paxlovid use may lead to the virus developing resistance to this class of enzyme inhibitors in individuals with undiagnosed or uncontrolled HIV-1 infection.

They say that people who have been prescribed Pfizer’s or Merck’s new medications will require careful monitoring by doctors and pharmacists.

“Its effect on drug metabolism may result in drug interactions, and some drugs may be contraindicated. However, in light of the fact that Paxlovid has a short duration of treatment of five days, combined with a low dose of Ritonavir of 100 milligrams, we believe that healthcare professionals should find most DDIs to be generally manageable,” a Pfizer spokesperson told The Hill.

“Healthcare providers should consider the potential for drug interactions prior to and during Paxlovid therapy and review concomitant medications during Paxlovid therapy,” the spokesperson added.

But since the Paxlovid treatment regimen is brief, experts say the risk of adverse interactions with other medications could be manageable.

Recommended

“Pharmacists are highly trained experts in medication safety and monitoring and are an excellent source of information and advice about interactions between medications and also supplements and herbal products,” Emily Zadvorny, a clinical pharmacist who is the executive director of the Colorado Pharmacists Society, told NBC News.

“They will help determine if a significant interaction exists and devise solutions to mitigate the interaction if possible,” Dr Zadvorny added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in