Third of England’s pharmacy drug supplies hit by global IT outage, officials say

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A global IT outage hit one-third of drug deliveries to pharmacies in England as chaos impacted thousands of GP practices and hospitals across the country declared critical incidents.

GPs, pharmacies and NHS 111 services across the country suffered major disruption on Friday after an update from CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company crashed Microsoft Windows systems.

The IT bug hit EMIS which is used by around 60 per cent of GP practices - 3,700- to access patient records, book appointments and issue prescriptions.

According to the National Pharmacy Association, one-third of deliveries in pharmacies across England were hit on Friday after a major wholesaler declared it had been affected by the issues.

Although deliveries have resumed in many areas the issue is expected to impact pharmacies into early next week, it said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, multiple NHS services across the country including five NHS trusts were forced to declare critical incidents due to the disruption.

Around 3,700 GP practices are thought to have been it by IT outage on Friday ( PA Archive )

Leyla Hannbeck chief executive of the Independent Pharmacy Association told The Independent pharmacies were more worried about the lack of access to patient prescriptions than they are about supply issues currently. She said if patients needed urgent prescriptions pharmacies have been told to refer them to NHS 111.

Nick Kaye, Chair of the National Pharmacy Association, which represents independent community pharmacies in the UK, said on Saturday systems were largely back on line and medicine deliveries had resumed in many pharmacies.

However, he said: "Yesterday’s outage will have caused backlogs and we expect services to continue to be disrupted this weekend as pharmacies recover.”

The Independent understands at least eight critical incidents were raised yesterday, including by Bart’s Health NHS Trust, Homerton Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford Health Foundation Trust and Chesterfield Hospital Foundation Trust.

Officials covering the London region, Cheshire and Merseyside and out of hours services in East Berkshire.

Chief Executive of London Ambulance Service Daniel Elkeles said on Friday its call handelers and ambulance crew were busy with “huge” increases in the number of calls to 999 and NHS 111 services.

It said by 2pm Friday it had received 3,000 999 calls and 3,000 111 services – a third higher than it would usually receive in 24 hours.

NHS services in London were already facing huge disruption following a cyber-attack last month which hit pathology systems used by hospitals and GP practices in south London. As a result of that cyber-attack thousands of patient appointments have been cancelled.

Specialist cancer hospital The Christie in Greater Manchester said under a third of its patients were impacted on Friday.

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust said on Friday morning that radiotherapy treatments at their hospitals had also been impacted by the outage. They have declared a critical incident, saying that they are “currently unable to deliver our scheduled radiotherapy treatments”.

On Friday professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “Our members are telling us that today’s outage is causing considerable disruption to GP practice bookings and IT systems – practices using EMIS IT systems appear to be particularly affected.

“Outages like this affect our access to important clinical information about our patients, as well as our ability to book tests, make referrals, and inform the most appropriate treatment plan.”