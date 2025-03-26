Human receives pig’s liver transplant for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese scientists have successfully transplanted a pig's liver into a human recipient, in a world first.

Researchers at the Fourth Military Medical University in Xi’an used a genetically modified miniature pig liver, designed to minimise the risk of organ rejection.

The recipient, a brain-dead individual maintained on life support, received the pig liver, which subsequently demonstrated functionality by producing bile and maintaining stable blood flow.

Over a 10-day observation period, scientists meticulously monitored the liver's performance, including its core functions, blood flow, and immune and inflammatory responses.

Researchers hope the organ could be used as a possible future treatment for patients with liver failure awaiting human donors.

open image in gallery The liver was monitored for 10 days ( Getty/iStock )

Professor Lin Wang, author of the study, published in the Nature journal, said: “The liver collected from the modified pig functioned very well in the human body. It’s a great achievement.

“This surgery was really successful.”

“We examined the blood flow in the different vessels and arteries,” Professor Wang added. “The flow is very smooth. It functioned very well.”

The experiment was terminated after 10 days because of requests made by the patient’s family members.

The liver had six of its genes modified to improve compatibility when transplanted into the human.

The findings suggest the modified livers can survive and function in human bodies, but further research on long-term outcomes is needed, the study said.

Professor Wang added: “We have the opportunity in the future to solve the problem of a patient with severe liver failure. It is our dream to make this achievement.

“The pig liver could survive together with the original liver of the human being and maybe it will give it additional support.”

Professor Wang also expressed a desire to conduct further research on living, non-brain-dead human beings in the future, but stressed the complications and “many rules” around this.

Rafael Matesanz, founder of the National Transplant Organisation in Spain, said: “This is the world’s first case of a transplant of a genetically modified pig liver into a brain-dead human.

“The ultimate goal of the experiment was not to achieve a standard liver transplant, but to serve as a ‘bridge organ’ in cases of acute liver failure, while awaiting a human organ for a definitive transplant.”

Mr Matesanz said the procedure was “successful for its intended purpose” and that similar transplants could be carried in living organisms “in the near future”.

Liver transplantation is the most effective treatment for end-stage liver diseases, but the demand for donor livers far exceeds the supply, according to the researchers.

Pigs are being considered as an alternative source of organs owing to their compatible physiological functions and size.

The pig for this surgery was provided by Doctor Deng-Ke Pan at Clonorgan Biotechnology Company.

The transplant follows more than 10 years of research into this process on animals. In 2013, scientists performed the first pig-to-monkey liver transplant.

Previous studies into kidney and heart transplants from pigs to humans have also been successful but whilst those organs have mostly one function, the multi-functionality of the liver was a “huge obstacle for us to overcome,” Professor Wang said.