Should Boris Johnson be self-isolating after Covid infection in his family

After a week of dealing with Partygate scandals and calls to resign prime ministerBoris Johnson is now unlikely to be seen in public for the next week.

He is currently working from his Downing Street flat and limiting external contacts after a member of his immediate family tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, does he have to isolate under the current law? In a nutshell no.

Official guidance says if an adult is fully vaccinated, they do not need to isolate if someone inf their household tests positive for Covid-19.

Assuming the PM is double vaccinated and boosted, he falls squarely within this category.

Although, if someone in the prime minister’s household has tested positive, he will be at higher risk of catching Covid himself and therefore passing on to others.

Government guidance for the PM would be to take a lateral flow test every day for seven days, assuming No.10 can get them, before they leave the house.

It adds: If your daily LFD test result is negative, it is likely that you were not infectious at the time the test was taken.”

However, to further reduce the change of passing Covid-19 on to other people are advised to limit close contact with other people outside of their home, to work from home if possible, wear a face covering in crowded venues and limit contact with those at risk.

The Independent was told yesterday “The Prime Minister will no longer be visiting Lancashire today due to a family member testing positive for coronavirus. He will follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others.”

With this last piece of guidance in mind the PM is technically following national guidance, however convenient the timing of it may be.