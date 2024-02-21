Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are playing a ‘high-stakes game of chicken’ over plans backed by the Home Office for officers to stop attending mental health calls, NHS ambulance chiefs have warned.

They said patients and paramedics have come to harm because police across the country have stopped attending mental health-related calls following the roll-out of the new Right Care Right Person initiative.

The plans - which the Home Office announced would be applied across the country - will see police forces reducing or in some cases stopping call-outs related to mental health patients.

The model is based on a pilot launched between Humber Teaching NHS Trust and Humberside police. Humberside confirmed to The Independent it is reviewing four patient deaths, in addition to three reviewed last year, which were linked to Right Care Right Person. In the three reviewed last year, the force said it found no concerns over the initiative.

Ambulance services said they have now been involved in eight inquests where RCPC has been used by police and in those inquests coroner has “raised significant concerns about gaps in service provision relating to welfare calls,” according to the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives

In a letter to the Commons Health Committee chair, Steve Brine, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, which represents all ambulance trust chiefs in the country, said: “To date this is the single biggest feedback theme we have heard from ambulance services with some control room staff describing feeling like they’re in a ‘highstakes game of chicken’ where the police have refused to attend and told the caller to hang up, redial 999 and ask for an ambulance.”

RCPC includes plans to stop calls outs relates to mental health needs and welfare checks (PA Wire)

In July 2023 the Home Office announced police forces across the country would be able to roll out Right Care Right Person with their NHS trusts. The Metropolitan Police began implementing the initiative in November last year.

According to ACCE, London Ambulance Services are now receiving 200-250 calls a day which have been transferred from the police.

It said: “Nearly all of these people do legitimately have a healthcare need and the NHS is better placed to meet this than the police were, but most of the patients did not need an emergency ambulance.”

Ambulance trust leaders have reported an “excessive over-application” of Right Care Right Person from some forces with one service claiming since March last year staff have raised concerns over 160 incidents with RCPC as the main factor – 33 of these incidents result in harm.

ACCE warned: “we are concerned by reports from ambulance services of occasions where the police have not attended incidents when requested to provide support that have subsequently resulted in patient harm or ambulance clinicians being assaulted.”

These incidents, they said, would meet the RCPC threshold for police to attend. However, chiefs have said in some examples there has been an assumption by police forces that ambulance services would “fill the capacity gap” left by their reduced attendance to mental health and welfare calls.

There has yet to be any impact assessment published by the government over the Right Care Right Person roll out.

Ambulance executives told MPs as a result of the lack of assessment there is no way to plan for the additional demand on their services but warned the impact is likely to be “significant and not at a level that can be absorbed.

The letter added: We are surprised that such a significant system change - with such clear risks for some of the most vulnerable people in society – has gained so much momentum in the absence of a full understanding of the impact.”

The Home Office was approached for comment.