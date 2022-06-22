A national incident has been declared after a rare type of poliovirus was detected in wastewater in London, with health officials racing to determine the scale of a feared outbreak.

The virus, which can cause paralysis and death in rare cases, was identified in sewage samples taken from the capital between February and May 2022, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

UKHSA said it was “likely” there has been spread of a vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) between closely linked people in North-East London, with infected individuals believed to be shedding the virus in their faeces.

The agency is now “urgently” investigating whether wider transmission of the infection, which can spread without symptoms in low-vaccinated communities, is occurring in the capital. So far, no suspected cases have been reported or confirmed.

The rise of VDPV2s throughout the globe is threatening attempts to eradicate polio. They are a rare, mutated version of the virus — typically found in under-immunised communities with poor sanitation — which derive from the live oral polio vaccine (OPV).

People vaccinated with OPV, which has not been used in Britain since 2004, can briefly shed traces of the vaccine-like poliovirus in their faeces. Samples of this kind are detected up to three times a year in UK sewage, likely from peopled innoculated overseas, and are considered normal, the UKHSA said.

However, after several closely related viral samples were found earlier this year in sewage taken from London Beckon Sewage Works, which covers four million people across the north-east of the capital, the virus appears to have spread and further evolved into a VDPV2, the agency said.

Infected individuals in the capital are now shedding the type 2 poliovirus strain in their faeces, UKHSA added.

Health officials said the VDPV2 has the potential to spread in communities with low vaccine coverage, and urged people and children who are not fully vaccinated to contact a GP.

So far, there have been no associated cases of polio-related paralysis, which occurs in up to one per cent of infections. Most people who contract the virus will not develop any visible symptoms. UKHSA said the risk to the public is “extremely low”.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, a consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Most of the UK population will be protected from vaccination in childhood, but in some communities with low vaccine coverage, individuals may remain at risk.

“We are urgently investigating to better understand the extent of this transmission and the NHS has been asked to swiftly report any suspected cases to the UKHSA, though no cases have been reported or confirmed so far.”

Jane Clegg, chief nurse for the NHS in London, said health officials will begin reaching out to parents of children aged under five who are not up-to-date with their polio vaccinations.

“The majority of Londoners are fully protected against polio and won’t need to take any further action,” she added.

The last case of wild polio contracted in the UK was confirmed in 1984 and the UK was declared free of the virus in 2003. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where the infection is still classified as endemic.

In response to the outbreak, wastewater surveillance is being expanded to assess the extent of transmission and identify local areas for targeted action.

Healthcare professionals have been told to investigate and report anyone presenting with symptoms that could be polio. While the majority of patients won’t display symptoms, one in four will develop a flu-like illness three to 21 days after infection. Symptoms can include fever, nausea and stomach pain.

In exceptionally rare cases, poliovirus attacks the nerves in the spine and base of the brain of an infected individual. This can cause paralysis, usually in the legs, that develops over hours or days. If the breathing muscles are affected, it can be life threatening. Up to 10 per cent of people who develop paralysis from polio die.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 21 June 2022 A general view of an empty platform at Paddington Station in London, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions PA UK news in pictures 20 June 2022 Handout photo issued by the Big Issue of the Duke of Cambridge selling the Big Issue in London PA UK news in pictures 19 June 2022 Visitors explore the Arboria II luminaria, created by Architects of Air, during the Meliora Festival at the Beacon Arts Centre in Inverclyde. Arboria II is inspired by the geometry of nature and also Islamic architecture and features winding passages of small domes with light and colours created purely by daylight shining through the coloured plastic structure PA UK news in pictures 18 June 2022 Demonstrators march in a trades union organised protest opposed to British government policies at Parliament Square in London, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 17 June 2022 Crowds on Bournemouth beach during a heatwave Getty UK news in pictures 16 June 2022 Paige Dawson, 28, takes a selfie with her baby bump in a huge field of poppies in flower in Bramford, Suffolk PA UK news in pictures 15 June 2022 The royal procession arrives into the parade ring ahead of racing on day two of Royal Ascot PA UK news in pictures 14 June 2022 Flowers and tributes left outside of Grenfell Tower on the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people AP UK news in pictures 13 June 2022 Protestors demonstrate outside the Home Office building against the governments plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda Reuters UK news in pictures 12 June 2022 Members of the 2nd Battalion the Scots Guards, march through the streets of Blackpool, Lancashire to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War PA UK news in pictures 11 June 2022 Members of the public attend the Royal Windsor Flower Show at the York Club in Windsor Great Park PA UK news in pictures 10 June 2022 Pupils with Petty Officer Tommy O'Toole from the Royal Navy with the world's first mobile luge ramp, designed and manufactured by engineering students at Glasgow Caledonian University with the help of pupils from six Renfrewshire primary schools PA UK news in pictures 9 June 2022 A traveller rides a horse in the River Eden at the Appleby Horse Fair, the annual gathering of gypsies and travellers in Appleby, Cumbria PA UK news in pictures 8 June 2022 An activist from Extinction Rebellion holds a dog wearing a construction helmet as they attend a protest during a biodiversity conference being held at Dublin Castle, calling for legal protection for Ireland’s wildlife Reuters UK news in pictures 7 June 2022 Downing Street staff take down Jubilee bunting outside 10 Downing Street in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a “vote of no confidence” over his leadership but has lost over forty percent of support from his MP’s following the vote at parliament EPA UK news in pictures 6 June 2022 Gannets gathered at Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire, as over 250,000 seabirds flock to the chalk cliffs to find a mate and raise their young. From April to August the cliffs come alive with nest-building adults and young chicks PA UK news in pictures 5 June 2022 Performers take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant Reuters UK news in pictures 4 June 2022 Past and present jockeys who have ridden Queen Elizabeth II’s horses line up dressed in her colours on Derby Day Reuters UK news in pictures 3 June 2022 Prince Harry makes a face as he waits for the start of the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign at Saint Paul’s Cathedral AFP/ Getty UK news in pictures 2 June 2022 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stands on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace bas the troops march past during the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 1 June 2022 Gardeners David Kay and Lou Singfield tend to the wildflower meadow which has burst into flower at King's College in Cambridge PA UK news in pictures 31 May 2022 Sir Sean Connery's Aston Martin DB5 which is expected to fetch up to £1.4 million at auction. The family of the James Bond actor, who died in October 2020 aged 90, is selling the 1964 classic car to raise money for a philanthropy fund set up in his name PA UK news in pictures 30 May 2022 Corgi Charles and friends enjoy a spot of tea during The Jubilee Tea Pawty at award winning doggy day care, Bruce’s Ben Stevens/PinPep UK news in pictures 29 May 2022 Nottingham Forest’s Cafu celebrates after winning the Championship Play-Off Final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 28 May 2022 Balloons light up as they are tethered to the ground during the night glow at the Isle of Wight Balloon Festival at Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight PA UK news in pictures 27 May 2022 A crow chases an urban fox, who has dug up a bird carcass, outside the Old Bailey, central London PA UK news in pictures 26 May 2022 Pedestrians walk past a 'Living Wall' art project, produced in collaboration with The National Portrait Galler and the Earls Court Development Company, in west London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 25 May 2022 Guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London PA UK news in pictures 24 May 2022 People walk past the Liverpool Street station sign along the Elizabeth Line on its first day of service as it joins the London Underground network in London, Britain EPA UK news in pictures 23 May 2022 A young child amongst group of people thought to be migrants is carried by a member of the military as they are brought in to Dover, Kent PA UK news in pictures 22 May 2022 Fernandinho of Manchester City lifts the Premier League trophy after their side finished the season as Premier League champions during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa Getty Images UK news in pictures 21 May 2022 France's Thibault Laly during day one of the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup event in Fort William PA UK news in pictures 20 May 2022 Chef Jamie Oliver takes part in the ‘What an Eton Mess’ demonstration outside Downing Street, calling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reconsider his U-turn on the Government’s anti-obesity strategy PA UK news in pictures 19 May 2022 Sculpture conservator Marisa Prandelli adjusts a display of heads of ‘Cybermen’ in the monster vault at the ‘Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder’ exhibition which opens at the World Museum later this month in Liverpool Reuters UK news in pictures 18 May 2022 People cross Regent Street, decorated with flags to mark the upcoming platinum jubilee , to mark the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II AP UK news in pictures 17 May 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on a Elizabeth Line train at Paddington station in London PA UK news in pictures 16 May 2022 Protesters from Border Communities Against Brexit outside Hillsborough Castle during a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Northern Ireland for talks with Stormont parties PA UK news in pictures 15 May 2022 Queen Elizabeth II departs following the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 14 May 2022 Heat haze softens the scene as a paraglider takes to the sky over the cliffs above Boscombe beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 13 May 2022 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella as they leave 10 Downing Street, after a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson PA UK news in pictures 12 May 2022 Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, during high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney PA UK news in pictures 11 May 2022 A Goldeneye swims in the rain at Slimbridge wetlands, Gloucestershire PA UK news in pictures 10 May 2022 Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales appears on a screen next to a painting of Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Gallery as he delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 9 May 2022 Linda Bainbridge (left) and Miyuki Griffin putting the finishing touches to The Crown, Orb and Sceptre exhibit as part of A Festival of Flowers' at Salisbury Cathedral. Hundreds of flower arrangers will be mounting 127 individual exhibits throughout the cathedral in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee PA UK news in pictures 8 May 2022 Durham Cathedral which stands on The Bailey, a peninsula formed by the River Wear looping around the historic centre of Durham PA UK news in pictures 7 May 2022 Girls from Grace and Poise, the world’s first Muslim ballet school, perform during the Eid in the Square festival in Trafalgar Square, London PA UK news in pictures 6 May 2022 Ballots are emptied from a ballot box to be counted, during local elections, at Wandsworth Town Hall, London Reuters UK news in pictures 5 May 2022 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at a polling station with his dog Dilyn to vote during local elections in Westminster, London EPA UK news in pictures 4 May 2022 Rob Munday, creator of the first officially commissioned 3D/holographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, unveils a previously unseen portrait of the monarch to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, in London. The new portrait is named ‘Platinum Queen: Felicity’ and is dedicated to the 20 years of friendship between The Queen and her personal assistant and close friend Miss Angela Kelly AP UK news in pictures 3 May 2022 Alex Kelly from Eden Architectural Conservation cleans a gargoyle on the north doorway at Rosslyn Chapel in Roslin, Midlothian, as part of conservation maintenance PA

Live OPV is used in poorer parts of the world to respond to polio outbreaks. This vaccine generates gut immunity and for several weeks after vaccination, people can shed the vaccine-virus in their faeces.

These vaccine viruses can then spread in under-vaccinated communities from person to person through poor hand hygiene and water and food contamination. Coughing and sneezing, though less common, is another route of transmission.

As it spreads, the virus can mutate into a vaccine-derived version of poliovirus, which behaves more like the naturally occurring ‘wild’ type and may, on rare occasions, lead to paralysis in unvaccinated individuals. VDPV2 are the most prevalent kind, with 959 cases detected worldwide in 2020.

UK coverage for all childhood vaccinations, which covers diphtheria, tetanus, polio, pertussis and His, plateaued between 2011/12 and 2013/14, and has since declined, according to analysis from The Nuffield Trust.

This decline has been particularly acute in parts of London in recent years, UKHSA said on Wednesday.

In 2020/21, for the third consecutive year, the UK failed to reach 95 per cent coverage for under-5s, missing out on the global target set by the World Health Organisation.