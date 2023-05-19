Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Sagadahoc County resident has died from the rare Powassan virus, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, marking the first fatal case in the country this year.

Up to 25 people in the US are infected every year, with the most recent death marking the third fatal case in Maine since 2015, Fox News reported.

The Powassan virus is typically transmitted to humans from bites by infected deer ticks, groundhog ticks or squirrel ticks, most commonly in the Great Lakes region of North America between late spring and mid-autumn.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who contract the virus do not experience symptoms but those who do might face fever, headache, vomiting and weakness from one week to a month after being bitten.

However, it can cause serious illness in around one in ten cases including infection of the brain (known as encephalitis) or the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord (meningitis).

In such instances, symptoms might include confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking and seizures and result in long-term health problems in 50 per cent of severe cases.

There is currently no vaccine for the Powassan virus or medication to treat it so the public is advised to take preventative measures when outdoors by knowing the terrain in which ticks might thrive (tall grass, bushes and woodland) and wearing permethrin-treated clothing and gear that offer protection against bites.

Those who believe they have contracted a severe case of the disease should seek hospital care.

The good news is that the virus is extremely rare, with only 10 cases reported between 2011 and 2014, although there is reason to believe it could gradually be becoming more of a threat, given that Connecticut alone has seen 12 cases between 2017 and 2021, only two of which proved fatal.

State health commissioner Dr Manisha Juthani cautioned that the most recent death from the virus serves as a reminder to “take actions to prevent tick bites from now through the late fall”.

“Using insect repellant, avoiding areas where ticks are likely, and checking carefully for ticks after being outside can reduce the chance of you or your children being infected with this virus,” she advised.