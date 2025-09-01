Baby dies of whooping cough after pregnant woman was not vaccinated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A baby whose mother had not been vaccinated against whooping cough has died after contracting the infection, health officials have confirmed.

It is the first death from whooping cough in the UK this year and comes at a time when vaccination rates are falling to levels not seen in more than a decade.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly infectious disease that affects the lungs and airways. It can cause severe illness and death in babies, who are particularly vulnerable.

The child, believed to be under the age of one, became unwell and died between March and June, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The agency, which monitors infectious disease threats, confirmed the case this week.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, UKHSA deputy director, said: “Sadly, with a further infant death in the second quarter of 2025, we are again reminded how severe whooping cough can be for very young babies. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have so tragically lost their baby.”

The UKHSA has warned that vaccine uptake among children is now at its lowest level for 15 years. Almost one in five children starting primary school this week in England are not fully protected against diseases including whooping cough, polio, tetanus and diphtheria.

Last year, 11 children in England died during a whooping cough outbreak. Cases continue to rise, with 502 infections reported between January and June this year, including eight in babies under three months old.

Vaccination rates among pregnant women have also been in long-term decline. Uptake peaked at 76 per cent in 2016 but fell to 59 per cent by March last year. Since last year’s deaths, uptake has improved to 73 per cent, though this remains below the previous high.

The infection gets its name from the distinctive “whoop” sound that young children can make as they gasp for breath between bouts of severe coughing. It spreads through droplets in the air from coughing and sneezing, and can lead to pneumonia, brain damage, heart and lung failure, and death.

Since the maternal vaccination programme began in October 2012, 33 babies have died from confirmed whooping cough. Of these, 27 had mothers who were not vaccinated, including the infant who died earlier this year.

Dr Amirthalingam said: “Vaccination is the best defence against whooping cough and it is vital that pregnant women and young infants receive their vaccines at the right time, ideally between 20 and 32 weeks. This passes protection to their baby in the womb so that they are protected from birth.”

She added that recent improvements in vaccination rates showed more mothers were taking steps to protect their babies.