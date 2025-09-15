Scientists find easy alternative to glasses for people with common eye condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study suggests that twice-daily eye drops could offer a significant breakthrough for a widespread, age-related eye condition, potentially improving vision.

Experts believe this treatment could present a safe and effective alternative for individuals who "seek freedom from the inconvenience" of wearing glasses.

The condition, presbyopia, is a common form of long-sightedness where the eye finds it harder to focus on things up close. It develops as the eye's lens becomes less flexible due to age, and is frequently observed in people from their 40s onwards.

While reading glasses are the most common method for correcting presbyopia, surgical options also exist for full correction. However, these procedures are not typically available on the NHS.

Experts in Argentina explored the use of special eye drops as an option for people with the condition.

The drops comprise pilocarpine, a drug that constricts the pupils and contracts the muscle that controls the shape of the eye’s lens to enable focus on objects at different distances; and diclofenac, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that reduces inflammation.

The study included 766 people who used the drops twice a day, usually upon waking and around six hours later.

The group was divided into three, which each receiving different formulations of the drops.

Each formulation had a fixed dose of diclofenac, but the concentration of pilocarpine varied from 1%, 2% and 3%.

Dr Giovanna Benozzi, director of the Centre for Advanced Research for Presbyopia in Buenos Aires, said: “We conducted this research due to the significant unmet medical need in presbyopia management.

“Current solutions such as reading glasses or surgical interventions have limitations, including inconvenience, social discomfort, and potential risks or complications.

“There is a group of presbyopia patients who have limited options besides spectacles, and who are not candidates for surgery; these are our primary focus of interest.”

Researchers found that after one hour after the drops were administered, patients showed an average improvement of 3.45 Jaeger lines.

In the 148 patients given the 1% pilocarpine drops, almost all were able to read two or more extra lines on the chart.

In the 2% group, some 69% of the 248 patients were able to read three or more extra lines, and in the 3% group, some 84% of 370 patients could read three or more extra lines.

open image in gallery Special eye drops administered twice a day could improve vision in people with a common, age-related eye condition ( Alamy/PA )

Dr Benozzi, the daughter of the late Dr Jorge Benozzi – who developed the drops, added: “Our most significant result showed rapid and sustained improvements in near vision for all three concentrations.”

The improvement in vision was sustained for up to two years, researchers said, with the most common side effects being temporary dim vision, irritation when the drops were administered and headaches.

The findings, presented at the Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) in Denmark, suggest the therapy “offers a safe, effective, and well-tolerated alternative to traditional presbyopia management”, according to Dr Benozzi.

“It significantly reduces dependence on reading glasses, providing a convenient, non-invasive option for patients, although these eye drops may not eliminate the need for glasses in all individuals,” she added.

“Importantly, this treatment is not intended to replace surgical interventions, but rather to serve as a valuable solution for patients who need safe, effective, and personalised alternatives and seek freedom from the inconvenience of eyewear.”

However, experts suggest more research is needed before this treatment is recommended widely.

Reacting to the study, Professor Burkhard Dick, chair of the ophthalmology department at the University Eye Hospital Bochum in Germany and president-elect of ESCRS, said: “While surgery for age-related near vision loss has advanced, some patients are not candidates.

“The single-centre retrospective study by Dr Benozzi suggests that eye drops containing pilocarpine and diclofenac may improve near vision for up to two years, but the limited design means the results may not apply to everyone.

“Long-term pilocarpine use can sometimes cause side effects such as reduced night vision, dimmer vision in low light, eye strain, irritation and, in rare cases, retinal detachment, while prolonged topical NSAID use may pose corneal risks. Broader, long-term, multi-centre studies are needed to confirm safety and effectiveness before this treatment can be widely recommended.”