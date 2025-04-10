Ad watchdog announces crackdown on weight loss drug promotion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK's advertising watchdog is cracking down on advertisements for prescription-only weight-loss medication.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) discovered about 1,800 unique paid-for weight-loss ads during a search in January that appeared to be promoting prescription-only medications (POMs) for weight loss - which is against the law.

In a joint Enforcement Notice with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), the ASA clarified that all advertisements for specific weight-loss POMs are forbidden - including those on online platforms, social media, and in influencer marketing.

The ASA has mandated the immediate removal of any remaining ads.

In December, the ASA warned businesses and individuals who were targeting members of the public with ads for the medicines.

Advertising prescription-only weight-loss medication is illegal ( PA Archive )

It said: “No-one operating in this industry can say they have not been warned that weight-loss prescription-only medicines must not be promoted to the public.”

The ASA said it had launched 12 investigations, which were currently under way into whether ads were promoting weight-loss POMs, including paid-for online ads and affiliate and influencer marketing.

It continued to keep a “close watch” on the sector and did not rule out further investigations.

ASA regulatory projects manager Jess Tye said: “We have made clear from the outset of this initiative that advertising weight-loss prescription-only medicines to the public is against the law and the advertising rules.”

Dionne Spence, chief enforcement officer at the GPhC, said: “It is vital that people receive prescription-only medicines, such as those used for weight management, only after having an appropriate consultation and when their prescriber has independently verified that the medicines are clinically appropriate for them.

“Adverts and special price offers should not be used for prescription-only medicines as they are likely to promote the specific POM.

“GPhC inspectors will continue to inspect pharmacies to ensure our standards are being met and will be looking for evidence that our guidance for registered pharmacies providing pharmacy services at a distance, including on the internet, is being followed.

“We will be working closely with our regulatory partners to ensure that prompt and proportionate action is taken where necessary to protect the public.”