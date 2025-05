AI to help more patients get prostate cancer drug that cuts risk of death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

AI could eliminate the "postcode lottery" surrounding a life-extending treatment for advanced prostate cancer, researchers have said.

A recent study found that AI can identify patients who will benefit most from Abiraterone, a "game changer" drug.

Abiraterone, a hormone therapy, functions by blocking testosterone production to prevent the growth of prostate cancer. It is approved for NHS use in England for patients with advanced prostate cancer that has spread.

However, despite being available in Scotland and Wales for the past two years, it is not approved for men newly diagnosed with high-risk prostate cancer that has not yet spread.

The new test, developed by Artera, uses AI to detect features invisible to the human eye on images of tumour samples.

The study, led by The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and University College London (UCL), ran the test on biopsy images from more than 1,000 men who took part in the Stampede trial.

Patients were given a score of either biomarker-positive or biomarker-negative.

open image in gallery Abiraterone is approved for use on the NHS in England for patients with advanced prostate cancer which has come back and spread to other parts of the body ( Getty/iStock )

Researchers found abiraterone reduced the risk of death among biomarker-positive patients from 17 per cent to 9 per cent.

In biomarker-negative patients, the drug cut death risk from 7 per cent to 4 per cent, with researchers suggesting this indicates these men would benefit from standard therapy.

Nick James, a professor of prostate and bladder cancer research at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and consultant clinical oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, is chief investigator of Stampede and co-led the new study.

He said: “This research shows that we can pick out the people who will respond best to abiraterone, and those who will do well from standard treatment alone – hormone therapy and radiotherapy.

“Access to this life-extending drug is currently a postcode lottery – with those living in Scotland and Wales able to receive the treatment for free.

“The NHS in England has previously decided that it would be too expensive to offer the drug. Since the patent expired in 2022, abiraterone costs just £77 per pack – compared with the thousands of pounds that new drugs cost.

“Previous research by my team has shown that preventing cancer relapses for these men would save more money than the drug costs to purchase.

“I truly hope that this new research – showing precisely who needs the drug to live well for longer – will lead to NHS England reviewing their decision not to fund abiraterone for high-risk prostate cancer that has not spread.”

Prof James also highlighted that while abiraterone can have “spectacular” results, it does have side effects.

open image in gallery The new test, developed by Artera, uses AI to detect features invisible to the human eye on images of tumour samples. ( PA )

“Abiraterone has already hugely improved the outlook for hundreds of thousands of men with advanced prostate cancer,” he said.

“We know that for many men with cancer that has not yet spread, it can also have spectacular results.

“But it does come with side effects and requires additional monitoring for potential issues with high blood pressure or liver abnormalities.

“It can also slightly increase the risk of diabetes and heart attacks, so knowing who is most likely to benefit is very valuable.”

Experts hope the findings, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, may lead to a change in the availability of abiraterone in England.

Prof Kristian Helin, chief executive of The Institute of Cancer Research, said the drug has been a “game changer for treatment of prostate cancer”.

“Alongside our mission to find smarter, kinder treatments, we must ensure we are matching the right drugs to the right patients,” he added.

“This research, using artificial intelligence, provides an innovative route to testing prostate cancer patients to determine their treatment.

“I hope that this can be implemented so that all men with prostate cancer who will benefit from abiraterone can do so.”

Dr Matthew Hobbs, director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate Cancer UK has been calling on the UK Government to approve this life-saving, cost-effective drug for over two years.

“These exciting results suggest a way to make this an even more cost-effective approach.

“We therefore echo the researchers’ urgent call for abiraterone to be made available to those men whose lives it can save – men who, thanks to this research, we can now identify more precisely than ever before.”