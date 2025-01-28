Prostate cancer now most common cancer in UK as pressure grows for national screening

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prostate cancer is now the most common cancer in the UK, according to new analysis - as a leading charity renewed its calls for a national screening program.

NHS data found 55,033 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in England in 2023, compared to 47,526 breast cancer cases the same year.

The data showed diagnoses of the disease overtook breast cancer in 2022 and 2023, said Prostate Cancer UK, which added that there has been a 25 per cent increase in cases between 2019 and 2023.

It follows a rise in awareness of the disease with a series of high-profile names sharing their battles with the condition, including Stephen Fry, Nick Owen and Chris Hoy.

Chiara De Biase, director of Health Services, Equity and Improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “These new figures show that awareness is now growing across the UK, and we’re proud to have played our part in this alongside our supporters and the NHS.

open image in gallery Sir Chris Hoy, a six-time Olympic champion, has shared his battle with prostate cancer publicly ( PA Wire )

“More men than ever are learning about their risk, speaking to their GP about the PSA blood test, and then taking the best next steps.”

The data has prompted the charity to renew its calls for a national screening programme.

The NHS does not offer routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood testing for prostate cancer, but says people may be offered the test if their doctor thinks they have symptoms of the disease. Anyone aged over 50 can also ask for a PSA test.

The NHS’s UK national screening committee is reviewing the evidence for prostate cancer screening programmes.

Ms de Biase said:“At the moment, there’s no screening programme for prostate cancer, and not every man has a fair shot at getting diagnosed earlier.

open image in gallery Ian Phillipson said other men should speak to their GPs if they were concerned about symptoms. ( Supplied )

“We face a dreadful North-South divide in the UK, where you’re more likely to get an incurable diagnosis in certain areas than others. Plus, men living in more deprived areas are less likely to get the treatments they need.”

But Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “Thanks to the hard work of NHS staff and our effective awareness campaigns, we are diagnosing more men with prostate cancer at an earlier stage than ever before, so they have the best possible chance of receiving effective treatment.

“We know that coming forward for prostate checks can be daunting, but it could save your life, so we would encourage men to consult the prostate cancer symptoms advice available on NHS.uk, and to see their GP as soon as possible if they are concerned.”

Ian Phillipson, 66, from Burghill in Herefordshire, said he spoke to his GP about getting tested for prostate cancer after seeing TV presenter Nick Owens speak about his own diagnosis.

“It sounds a bit melodramatic to say Nick Owen saved my life, but who knows if and when I would have found out I had prostate cancer if I hadn’t caught him on TV that evening,” Mr Phillipson said.

“I had a couple of PSA blood tests, and the second one I had at the end of November 2023 indicated a high reading. After an MRI and a biopsy, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2024. I couldn’t believe it – I hadn’t felt ill or had any reason to suspect I had cancer. If I hadn’t been watching the TV that day, I might not have got tested at all.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “This is a grim milestone and while more men are getting checked, they are waiting too long for diagnosis and treatment.

“Through our Plan for Change we are working to catch cancer earlier and treat it faster – opening community diagnostic centres for longer, launching 17 new surgical hubs across the country and investing in research.”