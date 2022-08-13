Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Drug that can delay prostate cancer for over a year in terminal patients is approved

The drug could be rolled out in the NHS before the end of the year, Thomas Kingsley reports

Saturday 13 August 2022 18:04
Comments
<p>Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men </p>

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men

(PA)

A prostate cancer drug for terminal patients, which can put the disease on hold for a year, has been approved by UK regulators.

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has ruled in favour of Pluvicto, which could delay the progression of disease by more than a year.

Cancer experts said it was a “major clinical advance”, giving fresh hope to men with metastatic disease.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in