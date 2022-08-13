Drug that can delay prostate cancer for over a year in terminal patients is approved
The drug could be rolled out in the NHS before the end of the year, Thomas Kingsley reports
A prostate cancer drug for terminal patients, which can put the disease on hold for a year, has been approved by UK regulators.
The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has ruled in favour of Pluvicto, which could delay the progression of disease by more than a year.
Cancer experts said it was a “major clinical advance”, giving fresh hope to men with metastatic disease.
