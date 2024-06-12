Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

“Outdated” guidance on prostate cancer could be putting men’s lives at risk, a charity has said.

Prostate Cancer UK said that men at high risk of the disease can get a test, but only if they request one.

It said that GPs are told not to raise the issue with men unless they have symptoms.

But most men with early prostate cancer – when it is easiest to treat – do not have any signs or symptoms.

The charity said that the next government should update health guidelines to allow healthcare professionals to proactively speak to men at the highest risk – including Black men and those with a family history of the disease.

Chiara De Biase, director of health services, equity and improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We simply can’t continue with a system where men at high risk of prostate cancer can get a test – but only if they know to request one.

“This outdated guidance is failing both men and their clinicians, making health inequalities worse and putting lives at risk. It’s about time that changed.

She added: “We know that a lot of men don’t come forward because they think they’ll be invited as part of routine tests – when this simply isn’t true.

“The long-term answer is a screening programme for all men, and the results of our TRANSFORM trial will tell us the most effective way to do that. Until then, we all need to work together to make sure men know their risk and what they can do about it.

“We’re doing all we can to raise awareness, and now we’re asking for the next Government to do its part by giving doctors the power to proactively reach out to men at highest risk.”

The charity said that changes to the guidance would reduce prostate cancer deaths, reduce health inequalities and reduce NHS costs.

Find out more at www.prostatecanceruk.org/campaigns.