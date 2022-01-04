Never too late to quit smoking to improve health outcomes, survey suggests

Quitting smoking after a lung cancer diagnosis can still slash the risk of death by almost one third, according to new research.

A large scale study found those who gave up were 29 per cent more likely to survive.

The results in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology add to evidence it is never too late to kick the habit.

Lead author Dr Saverio Caini said: “Our study suggests treating physicians should educate patients with lung cancer about the benefits of quitting smoking even after diagnosis and provide them with the necessary smoking cessation support.”

The international team pooled data from 21 previous trials involving more than 10,000 individuals across the world.

Smoking cessation was linked to dramatic improvements in prognosis for all forms of the disease.

Dr Caini, of the Institute for Cancer Research, Prevention and Clinical Network, Florence, said there are biological explanations.

Tobacco fuels the growth, progression and spread of tumours while reducing the affect of radiation and systemic therapy.

It also makes patients more prone to side effects, post-operative complications and second primary cancers.

The findings applied to non-small cell lung cancer, the most common, small cell lung cancer, both, or tumours that were unspecified.

Those who quit at or around diagnosis had much better survival prospects compared to peers who continued smoking.

It backs calls for a routine screening programme for the world’s deadliest cancer. Nine in 10 cases are caused by smoking.

Dr Caini said: “The meta-analysis has implications beyond clinical practice.

“Since heavy smokers would be primarily targeted by lung cancer screening programs, screening could serve as a teachable moment to help participants quit smoking by integrating a structured cessation program into the screening activities.”

Last month an analysis of around 312,000 patients in the US found they would cut deaths from lung cancer by up to 80 per cent.

Routine CT (computed tomography) scans identify early tumours when they can be removed with surgery - often leading to a complete cure.

Experts in the UK are demanding the government introduces them. About 48,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer annually. The disease claims 35,100 lives a year.

Three out of four cases are diagnosed at stage three or four, when it is too late for potentially life-saving treatment.

The average length of survival for patients with early stage lung cancer is almost five years - compared to seven months for late stage.

Lung cancer has one of the lowest survival rates of all cancers. It kills 1.8 million people around the world each year - more than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined.

The NHS says: “There is currently no national screening programme for lung cancer in the UK.

“However, trials and studies are assessing the effectiveness of lung cancer screening, so this may change in the future.”

Previous research has shown quitting smoking, even in later life, prevents heart disease, stroke and cancer - and helps people live longer.

