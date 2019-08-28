Red wine could be good for your gut, study shows

One of the largest studies ever to examine the impact of red wine on the gut found greater diversity of healthy gut microbes among wine drinkers compared to those who drank other alcoholic drinks
Drinking red wine could lead to a healthier gut, a new study suggests.

The occasional glass has been linked to lower levels of obesity and “bad” cholesterol, also known as low density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Scientists from King’s College London ran an experiment on 916 pairs of female twins and examined the effects of wine, beer and spirits on the gut microbiome – the mixture of microorganisms found in humans’ digestive tract.

As well as breaking down food, gut microbes helps our bodies fight and prevent disease.

A more diverse gut microbiome is associated with a healthier digestive system.

The scientists found the gut microbiome of red wine drinkers was more diverse compared to those who had drunk other alcoholic drinks.

The UK results matched up to three other groups tested in the UK, the US and the Netherlands.

Researchers have speculated this is due to higher quantities of polyphenol - an organic chemical compound found in the tannins from grapes' skin which play an essential role making red wine.

They are believed to have antioxidant properties and are also found in fruits, vegetables, chocolate, wine, coffee and tea, and are thought to contribute to protecting the heart and reducing cancer risks

“While we have long known of the unexplained benefits of red wine on heart health, this study shows that moderate red wine consumption is associated with greater diversity and a healthier gut microbiota that partly explain its long-debated beneficial effects on health,” Caroline Le Roy, one of the study’s authors, said.

Medical professionals said the negative impact of drinking alcohol should not be ignored, despite the study.

“No doctor would recommend drinking on medical grounds, as any potential benefits of red wine polyphenols should be considered alongside alcohol’s links to over 200 health conditions, including heart disease and cancers as identified in the Chief Medical Officer’s guidelines review,” Sadie Boniface, research co-ordinator at the Institute of Alcohol Studies, said.

“Polyphenols are also available from a range of other foods besides red wine.”

The team behind the new study, published in the journal Gastroenterology, said if people wanted to consume alcohol, red wine was the healthiest option.

“Although we observed an association between red wine consumption and the gut microbiota diversity, drinking red wine rarely, such as once every two weeks, seems to be enough to observe an effect,” Ms Le Roy said.

“If you must choose one alcoholic drink today, red wine is the one to pick as it seems to potentially exert a beneficial effect on you and your gut microbes, which in turn may also help weight and risk of heart disease.

“However, it is still advised to consume alcohol with moderation.”

Professor Tim Spector, lead author from King’s College London, added: “This is one of the largest-ever studies to explore the effects of red wine in the guts of nearly 3,000 people in three different countries and provides insights that the high levels of polyphenols in the grape skin could be responsible for much of the controversial health benefits, when used in moderation.”

