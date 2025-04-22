RFK Jr. set to ban common food dyes from food supply including colorings for M&Ms, Lucky Charms and Gatorade
Earlier in the year, the FDA banned the dye known as Red 3
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is expected to announce the Food and Drug Administration’s intent to phase out the use of petroleum-based synthetic dyes in the nation’s food supply - and its coloring used in many common foods.
The Trump administration says the move could mark a “major step forward” in the drive to “Make America Healthy Again.” The ban would impact products such as breakfast cereals, candy and snacks. They dyes been tied to neurological problems in some children.
“We’ve shown now that this directly affects academic performance, violence in the schools, and mental health, as well as physical health,” Kennedy said at a cabinet meeting earlier this month.
It is unclear when the changes could be implemented, but Kennedy is slated to give more details later Tuesday.
The secretary is anticipated to announce the approval of additional natural dyes, a person familiar with the plans told ABC News.
Here are the dyes that could be up on the chopping block and what they’re commonly found in:
Red No. 40 – Pepsi Blue, Starburst and medication NyQuil.
Citrus Red No. 2 – Used to color the skin of some oranges
Yellow No. 6 – Airheads and cosmetic products including Bobbi Brown and MAC lipstick.
Yellow No. 5 – Mountain Dew and Doritos
Blue No. 1 – Blue Takis chips and MAC eyeshadow
Blue No. 2 – Oxycodone and a common bakery McCormick food dye.
Green No. 3 – Advil Liquid-gels and Lush’s blackberry bath bomb
Recent research shows synthetic food colors found in U.S. foods are linked to neurobehavioral problems in children and that the dyes may cause or exacerbate symptoms, particularly hyperactivity. In addition, children may vary widely in their sensitivity to the dyes.
“It is clear that some children are likely to be more adversely affected by food dyes than others,” the California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment reported in 2021.
Nevertheless, there is no clear evidence of a direct relationship between food dyes, academic performance, violence or other mental and physical conditions, scientists say.
Scientific evidence shows that “most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing color additives,” according to the FDA.
The FDA banned the dye known as Red 3 from the nation’s food supply in January. It said the dye, also known as erythrosine, caused cancer in lab rats. A federal law requires the administration to ban any additive found to cause cancer in animals. However, officials stressed that the way Red 3 leads to cancer in rats doesn’t happen in people.
Dr. Peter Lurie, a former FDA official, told the BBC that the only purpose of the artificial food dyes is to "make food companies money.”
"Food dyes help make ultra-processed foods more attractive, especially to children, often by masking the absence of a colorful ingredient, like fruit," he said. "We don't need synthetic dyes in the food supply, and no one will be harmed by their absence."
With reporting from The Associated Press
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments