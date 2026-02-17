Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has recently promoted the unproven claim that keto diets can “cure schizophrenia,” and while scientists disagree with the Health and Human Services Secretary, emerging research suggests the diets could help improve psychiatric symptoms.

Preliminary small studies have suggested that following a ketogenic diet, a high-fat, low-carb diet that induces ketosis in the body, can benefit people living with mental health illnesses such as depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

A Stanford study of 21 people taking medication for bipolar disorder or schizophrenia who were put on the keto diet found that a majority saw “clinically meaningful improvement” in psychiatric symptoms. A study, published in JAMA, of people with depression on a keto diet showed “modest improvements” in depression symptoms.

A 2019 case study, which Kennedy appeared to be citing, found that two people living with schizophrenia were able to stop using antipsychotic medications while following a keto diet. However, Dr. Christopher Palmer, who worked on the paper, said Kennedy’s claims about it being cured were “not accurate” and that further research was needed.

“Although I appreciate Secretary Kennedy’s enthusiasm for my work, I have never claimed to have cured schizophrenia or any other mental disorder, and I certainly never use the word ‘cure’ in my work,” Palmer told the New York Times.

open image in gallery Secretary has instructed Americans to eat more meat and saturated fats as part of a healthy diet ( Getty Images )

Palmer’s study found that the two patients who remained on the diets could manage their symptoms. But they appeared to be outliers among other patients who did not experience similar results.

“It's unfortunate that he used the word cure,” Palmer told the Harvard Crimson. “If he had simply said powerful treatment, it would have been spot on.”

The Independent has asked the Department of Health and Human Services for comment.

For years, researchers have hypothesized a potential relationship between psychiatric symptoms and metabolic symptoms. Some of those theories are based on research of medication-resistant epilepsy, particularly in children.

But there have been no “gold-standard” scientific studies done on adult psychiatric patients to confirm the suspicion. Preliminary studies are often small and do not include a control group of people following a non-keto diet.

“There’s a germ of truth here,” Ken Duckworth, the medical director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, told the Washington Post. “But the science is not sophisticated yet.”

open image in gallery Kennedy has sought to promote healthier foods in the U.S. through his ‘MAHA’ campaign – though it has also been subject to controversy ( Heather Diehl/Getty Images )

Earlier this month, Kennedy asserted Palmer’s research found that keto diets could “cure schizophrenia” while promoting his “Eat Real Food” agenda. Kennedy has sought to make Americans healthier by recommending they reduce processed food intake.

Kennedy’s new food pyramid suggests Americans consume more meat and saturated fats in the form of whole milk and cheese.

Palmer raised concerns that Kennedy’s unfounded claim could influence a person living with schizophrenia to stop taking their medication and begin a keto diet.

“That would be catastrophic,” Palmer told the Harvard Crimson.