People struggling to get Covid tests ‘should just refresh website’, minister says

Education secretary says government is boosting supply of kits to 300 million a month

Liam James
Monday 03 January 2022 15:18
Comments
Number of people in England's ICUs coming down, Nadhim Zahawi says

People struggling to get lateral flow tests “should just refresh” the webpage, the education secretary has suggested.

Secondary school staff and pupils have been asked to test for Covid-19 twice a week when they return to the classroom this week but concern has been raised over the supply after weeks of shortages.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, said that recent issues with test supply had made staff “nervous” they will not be available when needed.

Asked on Sky News about a shortage of the tests, Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, said the government had tripled the supply to 300 million a month and delivery capacity to 900,000 a day.

He said: “If people feel that they can't get the supply they should just refresh their webpage.”

Recommended

He also said he had organised a separate supply of tests for schools ahead of children's return to the classrooms.

Mr Zahawi said research from the education commissioner found that being in school was “much better” for the health and wellbeing of children.

“The priority is to keep schools open,” he said. “The testing, the staffing support we're putting in place, and of course the ventilation is going to make a big difference to schools this year.”

He said he thought there was “a big difference from last year to this year”, and promised that all exams this summer would take place.

Along with testing, pupils are also being asked to wear masks in classrooms from this week and an extra 7,000 air cleaning units will be provided to schools to improve ventilation.

Mr Zahawi admitted it was “more challenging, of course, to deliver education with masks on in the classroom”.

But he said: “This is an aerosol-transmitted virus and if you're wearing a mask, if you're asymptomatic, then you're less likely to infect other people.”

He said he hoped the mask guidance would not stay in place “for a day longer than we need it”.

Recommended

He also told headteachers to consider merging classes or sending groups of children home if the number of staff off work due to coronavirus rises too high.

“We monitor staff absenteeism, I just said to you we're running at about 8 per cent last year. If that rises further then we look at things like merging classes, teaching in bigger numbers.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in