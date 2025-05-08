Annual blood test for cancer ‘could stop half of cases reaching advanced stage’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An annual blood test for the earliest signs of cancer could prevent around half of cases reaching an advanced stage, research has suggested.

Scientists are currently trying to establish whether simple blood tests are effective in picking up cancer before symptoms appear, and whether they improve survival.

The NHS is currently trialling such tests, including the Galleri test and miONCO-Dx test.

Experts believe a national rollout of a universal cancer screening test may be less than a decade away.

Now, researchers writing in the journal BMJ Open say screening people annually – or every two years – could boost early detection and stop cancers reaching the stage where treatments fail.

The experts turned to mathematical modelling to see how a multi-cancer blood test would change what happened to a group of 50 to 79-year-olds.

They used both fast-growing tumours (which remain at stage I for two to four years before progressing); and fast aggressive tumours (which remain at stage I for one to two years before advancing).

Cancer types studied included bladder, breast, cervical, bowel, kidney, liver and bile-duct, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, skin and blood cancers such as leukaemia.

The analysis found that universal cancer screening with a blood test improved early detection compared to usual care.

Yearly screening under the fast tumour growth scenario led to a higher number of diagnoses than usual care – 370 more cancer signs were detected per year per 100,000 people screened.

There were also 49% fewer late-stage diagnoses and 21% fewer deaths within five years than patients receiving usual care.

Screening every two years was not as effective as annual screening – 292 more cancer signs were picked up per year per 100,000 people screened compared to usual care.

There were also 39% fewer late-stage diagnoses and 17% fewer deaths within five years.

The researchers concluded that a blood test every one or two years has “the potential to intercept 31–49% of cancers at stage I-II that would otherwise present at stage III-IV”.

Study author Peter Sasieni, professor of cancer epidemiology at Queen Mary University of London, who has a lead role on the Galleri trial, told the PA news agency: “I am very excited about the science behind these tests, but we need to ensure that the technological game-changer translates to clinical benefit.

“That is why we are conducting a huge randomised controlled trial to see whether the prediction made by this modelling is reasonably accurate.

“The advances in molecular biology and artificial intelligence means that we are now able to find tiny fragments of many cancers in a small blood sample. That is incredible.

“We need to show that using these tests in people without symptoms can help identify cancers earlier when they can be successfully treated, thereby preventing advanced cancer and reducing the numbers dying from cancer.”

Prof Sasieni said he hopes that “by 2032, there should be sufficient evidence to say categorically how many lives can be saved by annual screening”.

He added: “That could lead to national rollout being completed within the next 10 years.”

He suggested the NHS should be able to negotiate “a much better price per test” with manufacturers for annual screening rather than every two years.

The NHS might expect an additional 15 million blood tests per year with the technology, which is around a 2.5% increase on current figures, but should not be a problem, he added.

Dr David Crosby, head of prevention and early detection research at Cancer Research UK, said: “Multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests are a promising area of cancer research that could help clinicians diagnose cancers earlier, potentially helping more people survive cancer and live longer, better lives.

“It is encouraging that the modelling from this research predicts that annual screening with an MCED test could reduce deaths from cancer.

“However, as with any new clinical innovation, large-scale clinical trials and independent reviews are needed to fully assess the benefits and risks of using MCED tests in the clinic.

“With many researchers and companies active in the cancer early detection space and a range of tests available, we want to see Government and NHS support for a wide range of research.

“That way, we can maximise the chances of finding tests that improve cancer outcomes and make a meaningful difference to patients.”

Last month, the Department of Health announced the NHS trial of the miONCO-Dx blood test with 8,000 patients.

It works by examining the microRNA in a blood sample and uses AI to identify if cancer is present and, if so, where it is located in the body.

Initial tests show the test can detect up to 12 common cancers.