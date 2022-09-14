Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Taking multivitamins may protect against cognitive decline in over-65s – study

But researchers say more studies are needed to confirm the findings before health recommendations can be made.

Nilima Marshall
Wednesday 14 September 2022 12:00
Multivitamins may protect against cognitive decline (Alamy/PA)
Multivitamins may protect against cognitive decline (Alamy/PA)

Taking multivitamin supplements on a daily basis may help protect against cognitive decline in older adults, early research suggests.

Scientists in the US found that consuming these vitamins for three years resulted in around 60% slowing of cognitive decline, with those living with cardiovascular disease seeing the greatest benefit.

But the researchers cautioned that their findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, need to be confirmed with additional research before health recommendations can be made.

Laura D Baker, professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in North Carolina, US, and one of the principal investigators of the trial, said: “It’s too early to recommend daily multivitamin supplementation to prevent cognitive decline.

This is the first evidence of cognitive benefit in a large longer-term study of multivitamin supplementation in older adults

Professor Laura Baker, Wake Forest University School

Recommended

“While these preliminary findings are promising, additional research is needed in a larger and more diverse group of people.

“Also, we still have work to do to better understand why the multivitamin might benefit cognition in older adults.”

The research looked at data from more than 2,200 participants, aged 65 and older, who were either given multivitamins, cocoa extracts or placebos – which are designed to have no therapeutic benefit.

The test subjects were followed for more than three years.

Previous research has indicated that cocoa extracts can help with cognition, but the scientists involved in the current study found there was no benefit to taking these.

Prof Baker said: “Our study showed that although cocoa extract did not affect cognition, daily multivitamin-mineral supplementation resulted in statistically significant cognitive improvement.

“This is the first evidence of cognitive benefit in a large longer-term study of multivitamin supplementation in older adults.”

The team also found that those with significant cardiovascular disease saw the greatest benefit, which the researchers said is “important because these individuals are already at increased risk for cognitive impairment and decline”.

Independent confirmatory studies are needed in larger, more diverse study populations

Maria C Carrillo, Alzheimer’s Association in the US

Commenting on the research, Maria C Carrillo, chief science officer at the Alzheimer’s Association in the US, said: “This is the first positive, large-scale, long-term study to show that multivitamin-mineral supplementation for older adults may slow cognitive aging.

Recommended

“While the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraged by these results, we are not ready to recommend widespread use of a multivitamin supplement to reduce risk of cognitive decline in older adults.

“Independent confirmatory studies are needed in larger, more diverse study populations.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in