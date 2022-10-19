Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New UK research consortium given £2m to tackle monkeypox

A team of 25 researchers from 12 institutions will study the virus and develop tests to identify and manage the disease.

Nilima Marshall
Thursday 20 October 2022 00:01
A team of 25 researchers from 12 institutions will study the monkeypox virus (Alamy/PA)
A team of 25 researchers from 12 institutions will study the monkeypox virus (Alamy/PA)

Scientists have been given £2 million to help tackle the global monkeypox outbreak with the creation of a new consortium.

A team of 25 researchers from 12 institutions will study the virus, look into the effectiveness of the smallpox vaccine – which is being used to protect against monkeypox, and develop tests to identify and manage the disease.

Professor Bryan Charleston, co-lead from The Pirbright Institute, which is a member of the consortium, said: “The implications of the current monkeypox outbreak are huge.

“As well as tackling the current outbreak, we also need to be fully prepared for the next outbreak, because worldwide there’s a huge reservoir of infection.

One of the key ways we can do this is to develop rapid tests, which are very important to help clinicians on the front line to manage the disease.”

Recommended

Led by The Pirbright Institute and the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, the consortium will also screen potential drugs and determine which ones could be used for further testing.

Monkeypox is a public health challenge, so taking decisive, collective action to better understand this virus is paramount

Professor Massimo Palmarini

The experts will also look at identifying animal reservoirs and potential spill-over routes of transmission between animals and humans.

To see how effective the smallpox vaccine is in preventing or reducing the severity of monkeypox, the researchers will track immune responses after primary and secondary vaccination.

Professor Massimo Palmarini, co-lead from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, said: “Monkeypox is a public health challenge, so taking decisive, collective action to better understand this virus is paramount.

“By bringing together research expertise in different areas, we will harness the UK’s world-leading knowledge to learn more about how the virus works and spreads and provide the foundations for the development of potential new treatments.”

There have been more than 3,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox since May – although new case numbers are currently falling.

Recommended

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus has spread to 106 countries and territories with 25 confirmed deaths.

The monkeypox virus outbreak originated in West Africa and cases outside this area were first identified in May 2022.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in