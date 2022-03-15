Women in Scotland are forced to wait 228 days to receive IVF treatment with Scotland having the longest delays in the world, a landmark new study has found.

The report, conducted by Monash University, discovered the wait in Scotland is three times higher than the international average of 60 days, while it is four times higher than the UK average of 50 days.

Researchers, who analysed 43 countries, noted waiting 60 days for IVF results in patients being likely to have missed at least two cycles of treatment.

Elizabeth Cutting, the report’s lead author, argued such delays could massively impact the likelihood of conceiving.

Ms Cutting, whose research was published in Reproductive Medicine, said: “Patients usually undergo one cycle of treatment in approximately three weeks (21 days). With the delays shown, patients on average missed at least two cycles of treatment.

“For instance, for those needing fertility preservation prior to chemotherapy, missing two cycles may be vital to their chances of parenthood.”

The study analysed 43 IVF clinics in nations stretching across Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe - looking specifically at how they reacted to the Covid crisis.

Researchers found six countries - China, Austria, Hong Kong, Norway, Portugal and Germany - suffered no delays.

Ms Cutting, who is a PhD student, noted IVF clinics took a “cautionary approach” to its patients after Covid hit in Spring 2020 - following the lead of advice imparted by professional societies in respective countries.

She added: “In the first months of 2020, the available knowledge regarding the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on fertility of pregnancy was based on very limited data.

“Because of this limited knowledge most countries cancelled or delayed assisted reproductive technology treatments, opting for telehealth to at least stay in touch with their patients.

“The need to stop or delay treatment was guided by the uncertainty of the virus, and the need to reduce the burden of non-essential medical treatments in hospitals to allow resources to be allocated to dealing with people with Covid-19.”

Ms Cutting noted although recommendations were given in relation to virus exposure and transmission, “there was a uniform lack of advice regarding the provision of psychological support and how to prioritise patients”.

The report’s authors demanded governments roll out clear measures which would be taken if pandemic-related lockdowns are implemented in the future, as well as establishing plans for “prioritising” couples who require “urgent” treatment due to their age.

It comes after a study shared exclusively with The Independent last year found more women are considering technology-aided methods of trying for a baby in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

A poll of 400 women, by Stowe Family Law, found almost half of women are now contemplating technological conception procedures they would not have thought about before the public health emergency.

Researchers at the UK’s largest family law firm found the most popular option is egg freezing, followed by IVF, sperm donation, and surrogacy. But some 16 per cent of women said they were altogether abandoning plans to have a child any time soon as a direct result of the pandemic.