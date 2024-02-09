Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dozens of new allegations of sexual assault and abuse, including claims of rape and impregnation, have emerged in the week following a bombshell investigation into Britain’s mental health wards.

One patient with a mental health disorder fell pregnant after having sex with a member of staff, while allegations of rape and children being groomed by healthcare assistants were among the 40 horrifying new reports of abuse made against rogue NHS Trusts.

The investigation, first revealed by The Independent, alongside Sky News, reveled more than 20,000 allegations of sexual assault and harassment across more than 30 NHS England mental health trusts since 2019.

Several patients, who have come forward with their own harrowing stories, have allegedly been harmed by healthcare assistants who currently are not regulated.

Natalie, whose name has been changed, was one of several patients groomed and asked to share sexually explicit photos by a healthcare assistant working at a children’s mental health ward at Potters Bar clinic in 2020.

Natalie, who was 16 at the time, told the The Independent: “The first few conversations [after I was discharged] were very innocent. However after weeks and months, he started speaking in a sexual nature, asking me to send explicit photos of myself, posting explicit photos of himself and asking to meet up for sexual advances, I didn’t realise it at the time, but he was grooming me - this was all over Snapchat.

“I feel and still feel very small, and that I wasn’t looked at as a person [by the hospital], and they only saw me as a patient with no feelings that mattered. It felt like another incident at Potters Bar Clinic that just got swept under the rug”.

The staff member was convicted of multiple crimes, including two counts of making indecent images of children, one count of stalking and two breaches of an interim sexual risk order. A judge released him from custody at his sentencing hearing, according to the National Crime Agency.

The staff member had served seven months on remand and was unable to attend rehabilitation courses in prison. He was sentenced to 25 days of rehabilitation, 150 hours of unpaid work, and given a five-year Sex Offender notification requirement, and a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Elysium which runs Potters Bar Clinic was approached for comment.

In further horrific cases of abuse identified by Sky News and The Independent, a vulnerable patient fell pregnant after sex attacks in hospitals.

The patient, represented by Irwin Mitchell, fell pregnant while she was an inpatient at the Priory in Surrey. In 2022, a healthcare worker was convicted of sexual assault and jailed. His victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in care.

Joy Popock, 52, a patient being treated in what was called Homerton University Hospital, claims she was told to go to her room and stop crying after making allegations that a drunk patient had groped her breasts while on a mixed-sex ward in 2007.

East London NHS Foundation Trust which now runs the hospital said it is “deeply concerned” about the alleged incident and the continued distress it caused but said all of its adult work-age wards are single-sex.”

The trust said it encourages all support service users and staff to report incidents of this nature to the police and its incident reporting system and that it has signed up to the NHS sexual safety charter.

In a further appalling incident, Jacqueline Dean, claims she was sedated and raped by two staff members at a psychiatric hospital in Doncaster in 2017.

“I wasn’t even able to move, I was paralysed,” she said “I could see everything. I could feel everything. [But] I couldn’t do anything. Not anything at all,” she said.

Following her allegation of rape, Jacqueline was sectioned under the mental health act. The incident was reported to the police, but did not result in any convictions.

In response to her allegations, Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust said it can confirm six years ago it received a complaint which was investigated by the police, but the trust concluded it should not proceed further as it did not believe a crime had been committed.

In a fourth story, Eleanor from Leeds, whose name has been changed, claims to have been abused for 6 weeks by a healthcare assistant at Leeds and York Partnership Foundation Trust in 2007.

She reported the abuse in 2012 after she had been discharged which triggered an investigation by the trust and police. However, no police charges were brought.

Speaking with The Independent she said after making the reports the trust’s repose “was horrible.”

“Everything that I thought was compassionate care from the norm was not,” she said.

Her reports of abuse came following a major inquiry into the sexual abuse by two consultant psychiatrists of several vulnerable female patients, which made several recommendations for the NHS.

Eleanor added: “The abuse was reframed as promiscuity [by staff] who said it was symptomatic of a personality disorder. It left me feeling suicidal and wanting to die...It has completely, destroyed my trust in the NHS as a whole.”

Leeds and York Partnership Foundation Trust were approached for comment.

The scandal comes during a week-long national awareness campaign around sexual abuse.

Senior politicians are now demanding action, including senior Tory MP Sir Charles Walker. He told The Independent: “Hospital wards need to be safe places for patients and staff.

“The fact that this is not the case, in many mental health inpatient environments is enormously concerning. We need to understand why mental health wards and not safe and why issues of sexual assault seem to be so pronounced. “We need to know why this is going on...for crying out loud.”

One senior NHS manager working in a mental health trust, told The Independent: “I do think some organisations don’t believe patients fundamentally I think there’s a real reluctance to acknowledge the really bad things that have gone on – ‘oh that couldn’t possibly have happened’ - because we work in mental health, I don’t think people are always believed.

“But in my experience mental health services we attracted not-so-good people, we work with vulnerable people and those bad people out there know that.”

She added that private hospitals were worse as they “close ranks” when allegations are made.

One NHS Nurse, Leanne Patrick told The Independent: “Despite the demonstrable impact on staff wellbeing and patient safety, the NHS is failing to adequately address sexual violence.”

“The NHS needs to move away from being reactive and develop a solid prevention strategy and it needs to begin with valuing the lives, well-being and dignity of women and girls. At present it cannot even commit to single-sex wards, despite evidence of harm.”

NHS England was approached for comment and asked how hospitals are held to account for safeguarding patients against sexual assault. It’s said its current “sexual safety standards” are guidance and that there are no mandatory standards.