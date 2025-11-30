The common sleep problem that could increase your risk of Parkinson’s disease
A new study has found that people with sleep apnoea could be nearly twice as likely to develop Parkinson’s disease
A common sleep condition which affects millions of Britons is linked to a significantly higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, new research has revealed.
In a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), scientists found that people with sleep apnoea, a condition which causes breathing problems when you sleep, were nearly twice as likely to develop Parkinson’s disease as those who didn’t.
But researchers said that early treatment of the disorder could slash the risk of developing the disease, which affects a person’s movement with tremors, muscle stiffness and slow movement, with 28,000 Britons diagnosed each year.
Scientists said that effective screening measures and consistent use of CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines, which are worn as a mask to deliver continuous air through the mouth or nose to help prevent drops in oxygen, could have “large impacts on the brain”.
The findings come from a study that analysed the medical records of more than 11 million US veterans collected between 1999 and 2022. It found that 14 per cent of the group had been diagnosed with sleep apnoea.
Looking at their health nearly six years after a diagnosis, the researchers found that those who had sleep apnoea were nearly twice as likely to develop Parkinson’s disease.
The study also found that the participants who used CPAP machines, the most common treatment for the condition, within two years of receiving a diagnosis were almost 30 per cent less likely to develop the condition.
The study’s authors suggested that the link between sleep apnoea and Parkinson’s could be due to long-term oxygen deprivation damaging the function of brain cells and contributing to Parkinson’s disease.
Previous research has also linked oxygen deprivation caused by sleep apnoea to a higher risk of dementia.
Parkinson’s disease diagnoses are continuing to rise in the UK. Currently, around 166,000 have a diagnosis, which is expected to hit 173,000 by 2030. Parkinson’s UK charity estimates that thousands of people are unknowingly living with the condition.
A study released in October estimates that more than 20,000 people in the UK may be living with the condition undiagnosed.
The charity warned that a "painfully slow" NHS backlog, which was worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, has left thousands in uncertainty.
Caroline Rassell, chief executive of Parkinson’s UK, said: “The painfully long Covid backlog, and slow recovery of neurology services, has left thousands of people with Parkinson’s struggling to be seen.
“Some people are waiting five years to see a neurologist.
“All too often we hear they are bounced between services, in a state of uncertainty, fearing the worst whilst they wait for a diagnosis.”
