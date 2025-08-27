The daily habit that could boost mental wellbeing in young people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We have long been told that not getting enough sleep can have serious effects on our physical health - but what about our mental health?

A new study of 17- to 25-year-olds has linked better sleep quality, fruit and vegetable consumption and exercise with better mental wellbeing.

The findings also suggest that boosting fruit and vegetable intake could potentially help mitigate the negative effects a poor night’s sleep has on mental health.

“Sleeping a little better, eating a little healthier, or exercising even for 10 minutes longer than you normally do was associated with improvements to how you feel that day,” said lead author Dr Jack Cooper.

While it is well known that sleep plays an important role in helping bodies to function, study authors say research has neglected how it might affect wellbeing.

open image in gallery The study of 17- to 25-year-olds linked better sleep quality, fruit and vegetable consumption and exercise with better mental wellbeing ( Getty/iStock )

Researchers at the University of Otago, New Zealand, analysed the relationship between sleep quality, eating fruit and vegetables, and physical activity on psychological wellbeing in young adults.

The study, published in the journal PLOS One, used data from three previous studies: a survey study of 1,032 adults in New Zealand, the UK and US; a 13-day study of 818 New Zealand adults who were asked to keep a daily diary; and an eight-day diary study of 236 New Zealand adults who also wore Fitbits tracking physical activity.

Better sleep quality was strongly associated with better mental wellbeing across all three studies, and eating fruit and vegetables came second.

Physical activity was also linked to better wellbeing when researchers compared how an individual felt between days rather than when comparing a group of individuals.

It also found that above-average intake of fruits and vegetables appeared to mitigate the effects of a poor night’s sleep, and a good night’s sleep appeared to protect against lower fruit and vegetable intake.

open image in gallery Boosting fruit and vegetable intake could potentially help mitigate the negative effects a poor night’s sleep has on mental health ( Getty/iStock )

Senior author Professor Tamlin Conner, of the University of Otago psychology department, said: “Understanding what lifestyle factors support wellbeing can help young adults not just ‘get by’ but thrive during this critical life stage.

“Of these healthy habits, sleep quality stood out as the strongest and most consistent predictor of next-day wellbeing, but eating fruit and vegetables and being active also helped boost wellbeing.

“This age group faces unique pressures – such as leaving home, financial stress, educational pressures and social stressors – that can lower happiness.”

But getting plenty of sleep doesn’t just benefit mental health but brain function generally, especially in teenagers.

A separate study of 3,000 young people by researchers at University of Cambridge and Fudan University in China found that those who got an early night, slept longer and had the lowest sleeping heart rates would outperform others on reading, vocabulary, problem solving and other mental tests.

The NHS explained how age does play a role in how much sleep a person needs. While most healthy adults need seven to nine hours a night, teenagers, children and babies need more sleep because they are still growing.