Research of 500 single adults who smoke found one in four don’t declare they smoke on a first date and 15 per cent don’t specify on their dating profiles – with the same percentage “ashamed” of their habit.

And 48 per cent will wait until after a date is over to have a cigarette, while 20 per cent sneakily go for one mid-way through.

On average, smokers will keep their habit a secret for three months, with 73 per cent believing their date would look down on them if they knew the truth.

A spokesperson for Philip Morris Limited (PML), which commissioned the study for UnSmoke UK, said: “If you’re a non-smoker, then it can be quite a barrier meeting someone on a date who smokes.

“It’s well known that smoking is not as widespread or socially acceptable as it used to be, but still, it’s interesting to see so many smokers are now keeping it a secret."

The study also found secret smokers resort to wearing extra perfume (33 per cent), using lots of air fresheners in the home (25 per cent), and scented candles (24 per cent) to try and hide their habit.

While others have minty mouth spray to hand at all times (19 per cent), blame other people for the smell (16 per cent) and have a shower at work before a date (15 per cent).

But 36 per cent believe smoking hinders them when it comes to finding a relationship.

And of the 53 per cent who have been caught in the act by a date, 54 per cent said their potential partners ended things there and then as a result.

It also emerged 25 per cent have tried to quit smoking an average of four times, with 69 per cent admitting they can understand why people wouldn’t want to date a smoker.

Despite being a smoker themselves, 20 per cent prefer to go out with someone who doesn’t smoke.

A fifth have been turned down previously because they smoke, while 24 per cent believe they are only single because of their habit.

Of those who took part in the study, via OnePoll, 30 per cent will spark up a cigarette while actually on a date.

PML’s spokesperson added: “Rather than keeping your smoking to yourself and starting a relationship by hiding something, other options could be better and save you money.

“Quitting is always the best option, but for those who don’t quit, switching to smoke-free alternatives can be a better choice for smokers.”

