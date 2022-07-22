A 37-year-old woman from East London was found decomposing after mental health services failed to check in on her for weeks, an inquest has found.

Sophia Yurferev was found in her home in Hornchuch on 16 November 2021 by police, more than a month after she had died.

The inquest into her death found the mental health trust charged with her care, North East London Foundation Trust, had not made any welfare checks for more than one month.

Although the coroner stated it was not possible to say if an earlier follow up or attendance at her home by NELFT would have changed the outcome of her death.

According to a summary of her inquest by the family’s lawyers Hodge, Jones & Allen, despite failing to attend an appointment with NEFLT on 12 October to have antipsychotic treatment the trust did not check on her for a month.

Hodge, Jones & Allen said evidence found: “Efforts were made to contact Sophia between November 8-15; however, they were unsuccessful. The inquest heard that no concerns were raised by NELFT between 12 October 2021 and the time of Sophia’s death due to ‘COVID-related staff shortages” at the trust.”

Ms Yurferev moved to the UK from Siberia in 1998 with her mother, Maria Stockdale and two siblings. When she was 19 her mental health deteriorated and she was 2010 was admitted to hospital in Newham under the Mental Health Act.

From 2011 to 2016 she was said to have struggled with her mental health, experiencing multiple “psychotic episodes”

Her family’s lawyers said: “During this period, little help was offered to Sophia and her mother.

“In May 2016, Sophia had reached an all-time low. Realising she needed help, she continually asked for help via hospital admission, but her plea was ignored.”

She was eventually admitted to Goodmayes Hospital at the end of 2016 but discharged with “no clear follow up plan.”

At the end of 2019 Ms Yurferev stopped taking her medication and her health began to deteriorate. Following this, she was put under the care of community mental health services in Havering and given a prescription of antipsychotic flupentixol decanoate twice a week.

The trust had recorded Sophia’s last attendance as 12 October, however only reported her missing to the police on 12 November.

In a statement, Ms Yurferev’s mum Maria Stockdale, said: "I do not have the words to convey how devastated I am, not only by the loss of my daughter but by the manner of her death. She was meant to be cared for by professionals and was failed on numerous occasions. If she had been provided with the care and support she needed, I believe she would be alive today.”

The solicitor working on Sophia’s case, Nina Ali, Medical Negligence Partner, Hodge, Jones & Allen said: “This is yet another tragic case of mental health professionals failing in their duty to protect our most vulnerable members of society. It was clear that Ms. Yuferev needed professional help, but she was given very little support throughout her treatment. We are saddened by the conclusion which, thanks to the state of Sophia’s body when found, resulted in only limited answers for the family. Nonetheless, we still hope this will serve as a lesson to all mental health care services.”

A spokesperson for North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT), said: “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to Sophia’s family and loved ones.

“We have been working with the family to provide ongoing support and access to family liaison.

“As per our Trust’s serious incident process, we have undertaken a review of the care delivered and are implementing learning as a result of this review.”