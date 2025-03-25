Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A California coastal destination is telling visitors to leave the measles virus at home this spring break, as cases continue to crop up across the country.

San Diego County’s communications office said that while no cases have been reported there this year, the potential for new infections could rise with “many people taking advantage of spring break.”

“If you have traveled internationally or nationally near an outbreak area and are experiencing the symptoms of measles, call your healthcare provider immediately,” Medical Director of County Epidemiology and Immunization Services Dr. Seema Shah said in a Monday statement. “Measles isn’t just a fever and rash. It can be a very dangerous illness, especially for young children and babies.”

The county has also released a Public Service Announcement on social media to warn people of the potential spread and the vaccination.

The warning comes as a deadly outbreak in West Texas grew even larger, with 327 cases identified since late January, officials announced Tuesday. That’s up by 18 since Friday. Most of the additional cases were in Gaines County, Texas.

San Diego is warning travelers to leave the measles at home this spring break. No cases have been reported in the Southern California city, but health officials are concerned about the spread

The number of hospitalizations — 40 — has not changed since last week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says more cases are likely to occur in the area and surrounding communities due to the nature of the disease.

The highly contagious virus has been tied to the deaths of an unvaccinated child in the outbreak area and another unvaccinated individual in New Mexico.

Across the U.S., hundreds of cases have been reported across nearly 20 states. Although, it remains unclear how many might be tied to the Texas outbreak.

Once considered “eliminated,” measles has infected hundreds of people across the U.S. in recent weeks. It doesn’t help that the virus can linger in the air and on surfaces for hours, and that there’s an incubation period more than a week after exposure to the point when symptoms start.

The vaccine offers the best protection from infection. But, some adults may need a booster

Spring break offers the chance for continued spread, with several cases tracked to transportation hubs in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

The best preventive step is receiving two doses of measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. San Diego says adults who were vaccinated between 1963 and 1967 should check with their healthcare provider to see if they have the most current formula. Some may need a booster shot, the county said.

“The best way to prevent measles and protect your child from getting sick is with a vaccine,” said Shah. “Getting the measles vaccine is safer than getting the measles.”