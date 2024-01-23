Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 30 members of staff at a major NHS mental health hospital have been suspended over claims of serious misconduct including falsifying medical records and mistreating patients, The Independent has learned.

The suspensions come after an internal investigation into serious conduct allegations at Highbury Hospital in Nottinghamshire, which employs around 200 staff members.

The suspended employees include registered professionals – such as doctors, nurses and nursing associates – and non-registered professionals, which would cover healthcare assistants and non-clincal staff.

It comes just a week after the same trust – Nottinghamshire Healthcare Foundation Trust – was issued a warning by the safety watchdog over concerns about the safety of patients at Rampton Hospital, a high secure hospital which has housed patients such as Charles Brosnan and Ian Huntley.

In an email leaked to The Independent, the trust told staff: “We are saddened to report that over recent weeks it has been necessary to suspend over 30 colleagues due to very serious conduct allegations.

“These allegations have included falsifying mental health observations, as well as maltreatment of patients in our care.

“We hope we have your understanding in taking action when the conduct of colleagues falls so far outside of what patients deserve.”

Have you been impacted by this story? email rebecca.thomas@independent.co.uk.

The Care Quality Commission told The Independent that it was alerted to an internal investigation at Highbury Hospital at the end of November.

The safety watchdog said it carried out a pre-planned inspection of the hospital in early December but could not confirm whether any further action is being taken against the hospital until the inspection report is published.

The trust declined to say whether it is investigating any patient deaths or incidents of harm in relation to the staff suspensions.

It also refused to answer questions from The Independent over whether it has informed the police and professional regulators about the incidents.

The news comes the Health and Safety Investigation Branch is set to launch a national inquiry into mental health care in England following a series of reports by The Independent last year.

Reports included investigations into “systemic abuse” in a group of children’s mental health hospitals, one of which has since closed and faces a police investigation into a child’s death.

In its report into Rampton, the CQC found the hospital did not have enough staff to keep patients safe. The inspection also found staff were not recording or carrying out observations of patients, which are meant to protect them from self-harm, in line with guidance.

According to board papers of local NHS organisations, the Nottinghamshire trust is currently under “enhanced surveillance” due to concerns of “complex and widespread quality and safety challenges.”

The trust has also commissioned an independent review into its patient safety issues, according to board papers in November.

Meanwhile, according to emails from Nottinghamshire Healthcare to staff in the last two months, the trust is facing major financial challenges.

In November, the trust sent a staff email, seen by The Independent, which warned the financial situation was “extremely serious” and may force leaders into making “unpalatable decisions”.

It said: “This is happening up and down the country as we can’t rely on additional funds from the treasury…the trust has never faced this severity of financial challenge before.”

As part of measures to control finances, the trust stopped all discretionary spending and implemented a control on filling vacancies.

It said: “Vacancy controls are a national requirement for those organisations struggling to break even”

A trust spokesperson said: “Nottinghamshire Healthcare is committed to ensuring we provide the very best and safest care we possibly can for our patients. We take any allegations against members of staff very seriously. Where there is an allegation that staff conduct has fallen below what we would expect for our patients, we will investigate fully and fairly and sometimes it is necessary to suspend staff members to enable this.

“Unfortunately, over recent weeks it has been necessary to suspend over 30 colleagues across the organisation whilst investigations take place.

“As investigations into these allegations are ongoing we are unable to comment further.”