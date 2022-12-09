Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pupil at a school in Sussex who is suspected to have had invasive Strep Ainfection has died, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said, bringing the UK-wide death toll to 16.

The pupil, whose age nor gender were given, had attended Hove Park School, East Sussex.

Specialists from the UKHSA are working with Brighton and Hove City Council to support the school following the death.

Dr Rachael Hornigold, consultant in health protection at UKHSA South East, said: “We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a young child and our thoughts are with their family, friends and the local community.

“Infection with Group A Streptococcus bacterium usually causes a sore throat, scarlet fever or skin rash, and is passed by physical contact or through droplets from sneezing or coughing.

“In very rare cases, the infection can become invasive and enter parts of the body where bacteria aren’t normally found, which can be serious.

“We will implement public health actions, including advice to the city council and school community.”

It was reported yesterday that child deaths from Strep A, a bacteria which is normally found in the throat, had risen to 15.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has now recorded 14 fatalities linked to the bacterial infection in England, including the death in East Sussex, while one child has died in Northern Ireland and another in Wales.

Alistair Hill, director of public health at Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the whole school community who will all be deeply affected by the very tragic loss of this young child, and we are providing our support to them at this incredibly sad time. While we cannot comment on individual cases, we ask that the privacy of the family is respected.

“As a precaution, we have also been working closely with the school to raise awareness amongst parents and carers of the signs and symptoms of Group A Streptococcal infections, and what to do if a child develops these, including invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).”

He said he wanted to stress that contracting iGAS disease from another person is “very rare” and that most people who come into contact with Group A Streptococcal infections “remain well and symptom-free - and therefore there is no reason for children to be kept home if well”.

Anyone concerned that their child seems seriously unwell is advised to contact NHS 111 or their GP.

It follows official data published on Wednesday that revealed scarlet fever cases have surged by tenfold in a year.

UKHSA figures showed a huge rise in scarlet fever cases in England and Wales from last year, with 23,000 cases in the year to date, compared to just 2,300 for the same period in 2021.

Infections for the final half of the year were also more than three times higher than the average for the previous five years.

