Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A five-year-old pupil from a west London primary school has died after contracting Strep A.

Parents of children at St Saviours C of E Primary School have been warned to look out for symptoms following a spike in deaths caused by the bacterial infection last year.

The bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases. They include the skin infection impetigo and strep throat, as well as scarlet fever.

Strep A can also, in rare cases, cause the life-threatening invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).

Most people who come into contact with Strep A bacteria, however, remain well and symptom-free.

So far this season from 12 September 2022 to 10 March 2023, there have been 2,415 iGAS cases across all age groups, compared to 2,898 across the whole of the last comparably high season in 2017 to 2018, according to UKHSA.

There have been 575 iGAS cases in children aged 18 years and under compared to 205 cases in the 2017 to 2018 season.

There have also been 319 deaths across all age groups in England this season, including 40 children aged under 18 years in England.

Between September 2017 to September 2018, there were 354 deaths in total across the season, including 27 deaths among children aged under 18 years.

The health agency said that high levels of activity at such an early point in the season “remains a concern” as further increases are possible in the coming weeks as the season moves towards the peak time of year for infections.

More to follow...