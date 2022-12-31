Strep A cases in your area as infections in England rise 20 per cent

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England has seen a rise in infections caused by the Strep A bacteria in the lead up to Christmas, with cases jumping by 20 per cent.

At least 30 children have died with an invasive form of the bacteria since 19 September, while cases of scarlet fever, which is caused by Strep A infection, have skyrocketed.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed the rise in cases had accelerated in the week leading up to Christmas.

There have been 33,836 notifications of scarlet fever in the last four months while a total of 122 people across all age groups have died of the condition in the same time period.

Around 25 under-18s have died in England from iGAS, the invasive form of Strep A, in the period between 19 September and 25 December, the UKHSA said.

Infections have been found across the country, with the largest concentration in southeast England, where 206 iGAS cases have been reported.

Some 160 cases have been reported in Yorkshire and the Humber and 146 have been reported in London.

Cases of iGAS in England rose by 20 per cent between the 18 December and the 25 December.

Infections rose by 28 per cent during this period in the south west of England, where they jumped from 111 to 142.

Dr Obaghe Edeghere, UKHSA incident director, said: “We are continuing to see a rise in scarlet fever and ‘strep throat’ and this is understandably concerning for parents.

“However I would stress that the condition can be easily treated with antibiotics and it is very rare that a child will go on to become seriously ill.

“Over the winter, there are lots of illnesses circulating that can make children unwell and so it is important to avoid contact with other people if you are feeling unwell, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly and catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue. I would also urge all those eligible for free winter vaccines to take advantage of these.”

Symptoms of Strep A, as listed by the NHS include a high temperature, swollen glands or an aching body, a rash that feels rough, and scabs and sores.