Stroke may cause 10 million deaths a year globally by 2050, new research finds

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

By 2050, deaths from stroke could jump to 9.7 million a year globally, a new report has found.

By contrast, 2020 saw 6.6 million stroke deaths, according to the research, published 9 October in The Lancet Neurology .

The cost associated with stroke in the US could more than double during this time frame, according to a statement on the new analysis . In 2020, the US spent $891 billion dollars on treatments, rehabilitation and other costs associated with the condition, but by 2050, that figure could grow to $2.3 trillion.

The growing cost of stroke – in terms of human life and economic impact – needs to be addressed immediately, Sheila Martins, PhD, a professor at the Universidade Federal of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, and president of the World Stroke Organisation, said in the statement. “The gaps in stroke services across the world are catastrophic. We need a drastic improvement today, not in 10 years.”

The World Stroke Organisation-Lancet Neurology Commission outlined recommendations for preventing the estimated projections in the statement.

Chief among these recommendations is investing in stroke prevention, Valery L Feigin, professor at Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand and co-chair of the commission, said in the statement.

“One of the most common problems in implementing stroke prevention and care recommendations is the lack of funding,” he said. “Our Commission recommends introducing legislative regulations and taxations of unhealthy products (such as salt, alcohol, sugary drinks, trans-fats) by each and every government in the world,” he explained. “Such taxation would not only reduce consumption of these products…but also generate a large revenue sufficient to fund not only prevention programmes and services for stroke and other major disorders but also reduce poverty, inequality in health service provision, and improve wellbeing of the population.”

The commission also recommended establishing surveillance systems that could “guide [stroke] prevention”; raising public health awareness of the dangers of stroke; and properly training and supporting community health workers so they can treat stroke.

“Implementing and monitoring all of the Commission’s recommendations, which have a firm evidence base, would lead to a drastic reduction in the global burden of stroke thereby curbing its projected burden,” the statement said.

There are many ways to reduce your risk of having a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . These include maintaining a healthy weight, regularly working out, and limiting alcohol intake. You should also refrain from smoking and maintain control of certain health conditions like heart disease and diabetes. Part of stroke prevention entails taking any medications you’ve been prescribed for high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes, or high blood pressure exactly the way they’re intended to be taken, per the CDC.

Certain dietary choices – like eating plenty of fresh vegetables and fruits – can also lower one’s risk of having a stroke. Eating foods that are low in trans fat, saturated fats, and cholesterol can help, as can eating foods high in fibre.

If you think you or someone around you is having a stroke, it’s important to seek medical help immediately. Symptoms include trouble seeing, either in one or both eyes; confusion; difficulty understanding speech and trouble speaking; weakness or numbness in one’s arm, leg, or face, especially if it occurs in just one side of the body; dizziness; lack of coordination; loss of balance; severe headache (that has not been previously diagnosed); or trouble walking.

Any of these symptoms should prompt you to call 911, per the CDC .

By investing in stroke prevention efforts, the public health and medical industries could help massive numbers of people across the globe, Professor Feigin said.

“Stroke exerts an enormous toll on the world’s population, leading to the death and permanent disability of millions of people each year, and costing billions of dollars,” he said. “Precisely forecasting the health and economic impacts of stroke decades into the future is inherently challenging given the levels of uncertainty involved, but these estimates are indicative of the ever-increasing burden we will see in the years ahead unless urgent, effective action is taken.”